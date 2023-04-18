MONTICELLO – The chairman of the Piatt County Board is encouraging unincorporated areas in Piatt County to become incorporated to protect themselves from wind farms.
Current rules call for a setback of at least one-and-a-half miles from an incorporated area and State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) has previously encouraged county residents that are eligible, to become incorporated.
County Board Chairman Todd Henricks said he has discussed the issue with Rose and Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry.
There are several locations in Piatt County that could be incorporated, Henricks said.
Those areas eligible include: any area of contiguous territory, not exceeding two square miles, not already included within the corporate limits of any municipality, has residing thereon at least 200 inhabitants living in dwellings other than those designed to be mobile, and is owned by at least 30 different owners, it may be incorporated as a village as follows:
Thirty-five electors residing within the area may file with the circuit clerk of the county in which such area is situated a petition addressed to the circuit court for that county.
The petition shall set forth (1) a definite description of the lands intended to be embraced in the proposed village,
(2) the number of inhabitants residing therein,
(3) the name of the proposed village, and (4) a prayer that a question be submitted to the electors residing within the limits of the proposed village whether they will incorporate as a village under this Code.
The next election for those eligible would be the 2024 primary election, Henricks said.
“White Heath is the No. 1 issue right now, I would say,” Henricks added. “But also La Place, Milmine, Lodge, Galesville, Amenia, and Voorhies – if any of them were to petition, they could become eligible for the one-and-a-half mile setback. I am concerned about White Heath and Lodge for the area of potential wind mills.”
Earlier this month, voters in Piatt County voted 70% to 30% against wind farms in an advisory referendum.
“The vote was overwhelming, saying ‘No way. No way,” Henricks continued. “So I want to encourage petitioners to incorporate White Heath, La Place, Milmine, Lodge and protect yourself from the (expletive) wind mills. I’m sorry. I don’t like them. So for the people in these communities, tell me whether you want to protect yourself from the windmills or not.”
Earlier this year, the county board voted down a proposed wind farm project in northern Piatt County. Apex officials say they have not given up plans to build a wind farm in Piatt County and called the results of the non-binding referendum “meaningless.”
Last year, the county placed a moratorium on special use permit applications until at least Sept. 1. New state legislation though, has changed the way that permits are approved, taking much of the power away from county boards.