MONTICELLO – Todd Henricks is the new chairman of the Piatt County Board.
During a re-organization county board meeting on Dec. 5, Henricks, a representative from District 3, was one of three nominees to replace Ray Spencer, who was defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
Jerry Edwards and Randy Shumard were also nominated, but neither received enough votes for the position. Henricks received four votes from board members. Edwards, who was on vacation and not present at the meeting, was elected as vice chairman.
Kathleen Piatt (District 1), Gail Jones (District 2), and Henricks each drew two-year terms. Edwards (District 1), Michael Beem (District 2), and Shumard will serve four-year terms.
Because committee meetings start right away, the board decided on several of those seats.
They include: Building and Grounds – Edwards, Henricks and Piatt;
Claims – Jones, Henricks and Shumard;
Mental Health – Jones;
Nursing Home – Jones, Beem and Shumard;
Road and Bridge – Edwards, Henricks and Piatt;
Transportation – Henricks, Edwards and Shumard.
All county board members are on the Finance Committee.
The remainder of the committee assignments will be finalized during the regularly-scheduled county board meeting Dec. 14.