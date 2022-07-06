PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Carthage College
Lucas Lieb of Monticello, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Cathage College. Carthage is located on an idyllic shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Bradley University
Bradley University congratulates the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May, including Hannah Klover (Cisco), who graduated with a BS in Chemistry ACS Certified, and Logan Stanley (Monticello), who graduated with a BSN in Nursing.
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria.
Southeast Missouri State University
Shawn Stanley of Monticello has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees.
Hannah Morfey of Atwood. Morfey earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Charleston location. Morfey is a 2018 graduate of Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High School in Arthur. She is the daughter of Tyler Birkey of Livermore, Calif. and Nicole Wallen of Atwood. She is married to Keegan Morfey of Bement.
Zachariah Bovard of Charleston. Bovard earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Charleston location. Bovard graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon in 2012 and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston in 2016. He is the son of Charles and Barbara Bovard of Appleton, Wis. His partner is Amy Norris of Charleston.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894.
Wheaton College
Wheaton College student Brogun Davis of Cerro Gordo was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, and integration of faith and learning.