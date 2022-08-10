PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Jackson Grambart of Monticello, is among 43 incoming first-year students selected to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. Grambart intends to major in accounting.
The cohorts complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills.
Millikin University
Millikin University has announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Students from the area include Rye Johnson of Weldon, Colton Middleton of Lovington, Brandy Adams of Monticello, Kendra Barbee of Monticello, Grace Talbert of Monticello, Calvin Fisher of Monticello, Marcus Vanausdoll of Arthur and Brenden Flannell of Mansfield.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Millikin is located in Decatur.
Augustana College
Augustana College, Rock Island, held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin delivered the address. The graduating class totaled 508.
Among the graduates who participated in the ceremony, was Faith Rund from Monticello, who was recognized with a major in teaching Spanish.
Coe College
Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List, including Mary Russell, who is currently among this elite group.
Russell, of Monticello, has been named to the prestigious Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The college recognized only 116 students for the Spring 2022 Term.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
Coe College is located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Illinois Wesleyan University
Illinois Wesleyan University honored more than 400 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 1, 2022. Among those graduating was Emma Helferich of Monticello, Magna Cum Laude who majored in marketing.