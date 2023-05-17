PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Abilene Christian University
Alana Simms of Atwood was named to the Abilene Christian University Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll. Simms is a junior majoring in Nursing.
Simms was among more than 1,500 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
University of Illinois Springfield
The University of Illinois Springfield has released the names of the 712 students who made the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
From Bement, Aiden Martin Shonkwiler and Ellie Rose Shonkwiler.
Fromm Monticello, Asher D Bradd, Teya Catherine Broyles, and Alexa Rae Lucas
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, announced numerous scholarship awards for the Spring 2023 semester.
Hayley Barrie, of Monticello, received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship. Barrie attends classes on Lakeview’s Danville campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution specializing in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894.
Washington University
Andrew Rudolph of Monticello, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Rudolph is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
University of Kentucky
Kathryn Vogt of Monticello was named to the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. This accomplishment is a sign of Kathryn’s hard work and committment to learning.
More than 1,825 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2023 Spring Commencement exercises for over 2,400 eligible graduates during a series of ceremonies held May 5-7.
Inclued were three Monticello alumni -
Katelyn Baker, Biological Sciences; Keegan Davis, Business Administration BS; and Christopher Saldaris, Educational Leadership.