PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Claire Webber, of Monticello, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List.
Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
Music Education major Robin King (Monticello) performed in Belmont’s Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont’s Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening’s dynamic display of storytelling.
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.
Baldwin Wallace University
Dante Freund of Mansfield, a graduate of University Laboratory High School majoring in music composition and instrumental performance, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845 is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.
McKendree University
Brody Macak of McKendree University was named to the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher. Brody is a resident of Monticello.
Founded in 1828, McKendree University’s historic Lebanon, Illinois campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo.
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Dean’s List
Trinity Stroisch, Bement, freshman;
Aaliyah Ballard, Cerro Gordo, senior;
Morgan Klover, Cisco, junior;
Garret Dixon, Monticello, senior;
Tristan Fox, Monticello;
Garret Kepley, Monticello;
Nicholas Mittelbrun, Monticello;
Owen Nowak, Monticello;
Molly Stringer, Monticello;
Tommy Clifton, White Heath, freshman;
Cara Johnson, Weldon, sophomore;
Graduates
Lauren Kepley, Monticello.
University of Missouri
Laci L Huisingam Monicellol Sophomore, Education & Human Development
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Katelyn Baker, Monticello
Luke Dobson, Cerro Gordo,
Braden Wright, Cerro Gordo.
Olivet Nazarene University
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Heidi Heldt of Weldon;
Tyler Heldt of Weldon;
Jacob Sims of Monticello;
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Belmont University
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Robin King of Monticello;
Arjun Kaczor of Monticello;
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees. Area graduates include the following:
Kathryn Finn of Villa Grove. Finn graduated and earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the college’s Charleston, IL, location. Finn is a 2016 graduate of Villa Grove High School in Villa Grove. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in biological science from Truman State University in 2020. She is the daughter of Michael and Marilyn Finn of Villa Grove.
Chelsea Blaase of St. Joseph. Blaase graduated and earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the college’s Danville, location. Blaase is a 2012 graduate of St. Joseph Ogden High School in St. Joseph. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennesee in 2017. She is the daughter of Douglas and Nanci Blaase of Monticello.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, in the fall of 2001.
Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Lauren Rhoades of Monticello (61856) made the list.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Nick Timmons of Monticello earning a B.S. in Business in Accountancy, Finance
Hadrian Pajer of Lovington earning a B.S. in Business in Business Economics
Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
Monmouth College
Devin Graham of Monticello, a 2023 physical education major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Parents are James L and Susan N Graham of Monticello.
Founded in 1853 and affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Monmouth College provides a transformative educational experience within a caring community of learners.
Coe College
Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List, including Mary Russell, who is currently among this elite group.
Russell, of Monticello has been named to the prestigious Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The college recognized only 119 students for the Fall 2022 Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
University of Iowa
More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
Noah Beem of Monticello [Major: Environmental Sciences; Year at Iowa: second year]
Madeline DeCoste of Farmer City [Major: English and Creative Writing; Year at Iowa: third year]
Jarret Lents of Cerro Gordo [Major: Chemical Engineering; Year at Iowa: first year]
Madeline DeCoste of Farmer City, IL was among the more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
DeCoste is a third year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
President’s list status was earned by only two first year undergraduates during the 2022 fall semester at Iowa; only 133 second year students; only 270 third year students; and only 405 fourth year students.
Aurora University
Kolton Knuffman named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Aurora University
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher.
Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located on a 39-acre campus in Aurora,
Illinois State University
Undergraduates who meet high academic standards, as established by the college of their major, are included in a Dean’s List issued each fall and spring semester.
Eligible students must complete 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Skyler Frye and Mattie Lieb are both 2020 graduates of Monticello High School.
