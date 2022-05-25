PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions this month.
Lakeview College
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, awarded numerous scholarships for the Spring 2022 semester.
Hayley Barrie of Monticello, received the LCN Dean’s Scholarship. Barrie attended courses on Lakeview’s Danville Campus during the spring semester.
Chelsea Blaase of Monticello, received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship. Blaase attended courses on Lakeview’s Danville Campus during the spring semester.
Hannah Nowlin of Bement, received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship Fund. Nowlin attended courses on Lakeview’s Charleston Campus during the spring semester.
SIU-Edwardsville
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2022 spring commencement exercises for 2,438 eligible graduates during a series of ceremonies held April 30 and May 6-7.
Three Monticello residents received degrees including Kaleena Davis, in Biological Sciences, Joshua Gifford in environmental sciences, and Conner Sinclair in mathematical studies.
University of Mississippi
Benton Freeseman, of Monticello is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.
Freeseman, who majored in Banking and Finance and Real Estate, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Utah State
Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration.
Joshua Handschin, a graduate of Atwood Hammond High School, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Jennifer Hinton, a Monticello grad, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Southern New Hampshire University
SNHU named two area students to the winter 2022 President’s List. They include Ryan Mills of Monticello and Mandy Christian of Farmer City.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
Phi Kappa Phi
Lyndsey Herring of Atwood was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Herring was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Hailey Gallagher, of Monticello, graduated from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Milwaukee.
Western Illinois
A total of 1,080 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses.
Sophomores Katelyn Krahn and Kylie Krahn from Monticello were on the list.
Belmont University
Two local students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Arjun Kaczor and Robin King, both of Monticello, made the list.