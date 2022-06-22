PIATT COUNTY – Several high school and higher education students from Piatt County were recognized by their institutions recently.
University of Alabama
Drew Potts was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.
University of Iowa
Madeline DeCoste of Farmer City, was among the more than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the President’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
DeCoste is a second year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2022 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2022 fall semester.
Baldwin Wallace University
Dante Freund of Mansfield, a graduate of University Laboratory High School majoring in music composition and instrumental performance, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Baldwin Wallace University is independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Cedarville University
Renee King of Monticello, graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with an undergraduate degree in management .
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Carthage College
Lucas Lieb of Monticello graduated cum laude from Carthage College in Kenosha Wisconsin on May 22. Lucas majored in Criminal Justice and minored in sociology and communications.
Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2022 Dean’s List students.
Charlie Schmidt, College of Health & Human Sciences from Deland-Weldon High School, and Katie Ashton, College of Health & Human Sciences Monticello High School, both made the list.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
NIU is located in DeKalb.
Coastal Carolina University
More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester, including Nicolas Tackels, a Recreation and Sport Management major from Monticello.
Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Ohio University
Ohio University College of Business student Madison George from White Heath has been named to OHIO’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.