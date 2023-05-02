MONTICELLO – Zach Hillard is the new president of the Monticello School Board.
Hillard was unanimously elected to the position at a reorganizational meeting of the school board on April 25. There were no other nominations.
Hillard was appointed to the school board on Sept. 18, 2013, replacing Jim Coleman who had moved out of the school district. He most recently served as vice president.
Hillard and his wife, Mary Ann, are both graduates of Monticello High School. They have three children currently enrolled in Monticello schools.
Hilllard was voted in as vice-president of the board on July 28, 2021 following Kevin Frye who had been elected as president. Frye did not run for re-election when his term was up this spring. His seat remains vacant.
Also, Marc Sheppard was elected vice president and Sarah Ross was elected secretary.
Hillard, along with Kathy Sowinski and Julie Melton were re-elected to the board in last month’s election. There were no other opponents.
All three took the oath of office again last week. They join Tara Grabarczyk, Sheppard and Ross on the board.
“This starts our clock for the appointment of a new board member process,” Superintendent Adam Clapp said. “We have 60 days to make that appointment.”
The seat is up for election in 2025.
Due to residency limitations on the Board, applicants living south of 1800N and east of Market Street 600E (basically the east side of Monticello) cannot be appointed. Applicants may submit a letter of interest and resume for consideration to Superintendent Adam Clapp at 2 Sage Drive, Monticello or claad@sages.us.
In order to ensure full consideration, applicants need to respond by May 5. The Board may conduct personal interviews with selected candidates. The new board member will be appointed at or prior to the June 21 Board Meeting.
If you have any questions, please contact Superintendent Adam Clapp (claad@sages.us or 762-8511 ext 1000).
Board members must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Illinois and the school district for at least the past year, and a registered voter.
The board voted to keep the meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Monticello High School Media Center.
Frye recognized
Frye, who has spent 16 years on the board, was recognized April 19, during his final board meeting.
“I would like to thank you because I got to work directly with you during my time as high school principal and now as superintendent and I would just like to thank you for helping shape Monticello schools for the past 16 years,” Clapp said. “If you look back over the last 16 years, the decisions you have been involved in helped shape the district and thanks for all of your time and dedication to our school district.”
Clapp presented a plaque from the school board honoring Frye.
“I was thinking the other day that in years from now, when I reflect back on my life, spending 16 years on the board will be one of the most fulfilling things I have ever done,” Frye said. “This is a great district. When you are in a great community with great teachers, great faculty, great administrators, and a great board, you can do great things. We had a great board when we started and we have a great board now, and I was proud to be a part of that.”
Frye served as vice-president for several years and on July 28, 2021, was elected board president after Gary Huisinga stepped down.
Frye has lived in the Monticello School District since 2000 and his family has been part of the local community for several generations residing in the Cisco and Centerville area.
He earned his degree from Illinois State University in Occupational Safety and Business Administration, and spent his career working in the safety/risk management profession. Frye also acquired designations in risk management and as a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).
He currently works at GROWMARK, Inc. as the Safety Services Manager.