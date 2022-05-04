CERRO GORDO – The Hope Welty Library in Cerro Gordo remains closed and the Board of Trustees is asking for patience from the public.
The library closed July 13, 2021, citing safety reasons. Officials announced the closure due to “structural safety of the building next to the library,” adding “We are concerned about the safety of our patrons and community.”
Officials said the wall of the building next to the library had partially collapsed. A structural engineer was called in to investigate. No one was injured.
The library reopened Sept. 7 in the Methodist Church in Cerro Gordo. More than 1,500 books were moved , as well as a copier, fax machine and public computer.
Last week, the board released a statement, indicating the building was still unstable.
“The Hope Welty Public Library regrets that circumstances beyond its control have resulted in the library building being temporarily unusable,” the statement read. “The Library Board of Trustees cannot and will not allow any building use that could result in potential risk of harm or injury to the patrons or staff. There are many complexities in this matter, which the Library sincerely hopes can be resolved amiably and without litigation. But since litigation might still be the end result and the Library can neither disclose certain information that could negatively impact its legal position not will it try any case in the court of public opinion, it must ask for patience and understanding as the Library diligently pursues all avenues of resolution to allow it to safely reopen its doors. The Library hopes to provide monthly updates on progress and looks forward to continued community support.”
The library has a rich history, and was formed in 1892 with rooms in a building in the main business block. It moved to the Methodist Church before being discontinued.
In 1930, the Women’s Club sponsored the library, which was housed in the grade school. Hope Welty was the first librarian and the library was eventually named in her honor.
The building at 100 S. Madison St. was built in 1987-88.