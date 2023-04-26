MONTICELLO — Overheard by a party of two at the tail end of last month’s first-ever Allerton Bigfoot Hunt: “There were 12 of us when we started out!”
You’ve been warned, Sasquatch searchers.
The hunt for the hairy humanoid will continue on April 28, when the Monticello park hosts its second Friday night Bigfoot event, set for 6-8 p.m. Tickets went so fast for round 1 — between 150 and 250 people turned out — that the park is expanding capacity for the sequel.
Like the last time, cost is $20 per car, with no limit to the number of passengers scrunched together in the backseat. About half of the maximum 150 carloads have registered, which could mean a turnout in the 450 range.
Registration is required.
You bring the flashlights and headlamps. Allerton will provide the map of the trail, where the last search party made a shocking discovery last month.
Not just one but two beasts were spotted.
“He may still be wandering around the grounds,” says senior program coordinator Olivia Bunting.