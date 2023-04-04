MONTICELLO – The City of Monticello will be performing routine hydrant flushing beginning at 9 p.m. through mid-mornings the following day, April 16 through April 21.
Residents may experience discolored water during this process, and should run only cold water for a few minutes for the water to clear up if discolored water occurs. The City of Monticello’s lead informational notice can be found on the City’s website, cityofmonticello.net.
Please contact the City of Monticello MCUS office at 217.762.2583 during operating hours if you have any questions.