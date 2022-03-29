MONTICELLO – Like everybody else, Tony Kirkman was caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It all started in March of 2020,” said Kirkman, the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center. “Covid arrived here on the 16th of March, shutting us down entirely.”
That was the day that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered a state-wide lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Kirkman worried about what effect the shutdown would have on mental health in Piatt County.
State officials were making adjustments while Kirkman and his staff were in their own discussions about how to move forward.
“Governor Pritzker quickly established an executive order opening up all different telehealth platforms to be Medicaid compliant and HIPAA compliant,” Kirkman said. “In fact, we are technically still under that order that leaves many of those telehealth options in place.”
Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies such as computers and mobile devices, to access health care services remotely in order to manage health care.
Zoom accounts were established for the Piatt County mental health counselors. With funding provided by the federal government, state government and county, more laptop computers, Wi-Fi hotspots and IPads were purchased. Upgrades to the department’s digital infrastructure were also made.
These improvements will assist the department long after the pandemic is over.
“I have a girl who I counsel whose family is not able to transport her to the office and she is not yet 16 so she can’t drive herself here,” said Janet Ruckman, a mental health therapist. “But by doing it over the phone or Zoom, she can receive mental health services which she very much needs and that is awesome. These sessions help to restore her to where she needs to be.”
Ruckman said that leaving the house can be a challenge for older adults as well.
“With this new way of doing things, they can call me and talk with me and we can talk through some of the issues they are having without them ever having to leave the house, which for some, is not easy to do.”
Louanna Miller, the school-based mental health clinician for DeLand-Weldon, Bement and Monticello schools, said when the pandemic started, youth were reluctant to continue with counseling sessions for a number of reasons. She was able to offer telehealth services in April of 2020, but said that only a few participated.
“They were in the process of doing school at home and I think some of them thought they were only going to be out for a few weeks, but then it became long-term,” she said. “There were also issues with a lot of family being at home and not having a comfortable place to be alone to talk. As they got used to remote learning, they also became more comfortable with telehealth.”
This year, about 50% of the students she has been in contact with, use telehealth services.
“That is significantly more than we have had in the past and I am very impressed that more students seem willing to do it,” she said.