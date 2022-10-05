MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate for Piatt County for August 2022 was reported at 3.6%, down .1% from last month and .9% from a year ago, according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In DeWitt County, the rate was 4%, which was .1% lower than a month ago and .7% lower than last year.
In McLean County, the rate was 3.9%, which was .1% lower than a month ago and .9% off from last year. In Champaign County, the rate was reported to be 4.5%, which was an increase of .2% from last month, but down a full percentage point from last year. In Macon County, the August 2022 rate was 6.5%, the same as last month, but down 1.2% from a year ago.
The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.
“Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Whether you’re returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it.”
The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in August 2022 , a decrease of -1.2 percentage points from August 2021. There were an estimated 3,103 unemployed people in the labor force in August 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +600 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+300), Construction and Mining (+200), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200).
Payrolls were unchanged in Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services, Information, Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Other Services.
August payrolls declined in Government (-400).
Bloomington MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in August 2022 from 4.8 percent in August 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +3,500. Government (+900), Construction (+600), Leisure-Hospitality (+600), and Retail Trade (+500) had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in August 2022 from 5.4 percent in August 2021. There were an estimated 4,678 unemployed people in the labor force in August 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +3,600 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,800), Leisure and Hospitality (+900), Retail Trade (+300), Government (+200), Professional and Business Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100).