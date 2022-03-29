MONTICELLO – A Piatt County judge will decide on May 9 if a juvenile suspect charged in the murder of a Hammond man will be tried as an adult.
Judge Dana Rhoades is considering a prosecution motion to move the 16-year-old male’s case to adult court. Prosecutors say the Springfield youth was 15 at the time of the incident.
Pretrial hearings are set for July 5 for the juvenile’s co-defendants, Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City, and Jerome Schmidt, 18, of Springfield.
The three are accused of allegedly breaking into a garage owned by Michael Brown, 64, at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2021.
Prosecutors say the trio were likely traveling through towns and burglarizing homes and garages.
All three remain in police custody.