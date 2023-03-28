MONTICELLO – The juvenile named as one of three suspects in the January 2021 murder of a Hammond man was granted probation for the remainder of his sentence, but will go to prison for 10 years if he gets in trouble before his 21st birthday.
The juvenile was 15 at the time he is accused of joining Jerome Schmidt and Blayton Cota on an early-morning burglary spree in Central Illinois. According to court testimony, the three Springfield-area residents ended up at a residence in Hammond, owned by Michael and Linda Brown. When Linda Brown received a security alert on her IPad, she informed Michael who confronted the three in his garage.
Schmidt was found guilty of shooting Brown several times. Brown died at the scene. Last month, Schmidt was sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Cota’s trial is slated to begin next month.
Previously, Judge Dana Rhoades granted the State’s motion to designate the juvenile’s case as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile proceeding. That means the hearings are open to the public.
If the trial results in a plea, finding, or guilty verdict, the court imposes sentences under the Juvenile Court Act and the Unified Code of Corrections, but the criminal sentence is stayed. If the juvenile successfully finishes the juvenile sentence which will be on his 21st birthday in March 2026, the adult sentence is vacated.
Plea deal
The juvenile accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to residential burglary in exchange for his testimony in the Schmidt and Cota trials.
On Monday, his mother, Courtney Marsaglia, testified as a character witness during his sentencing.
“He has always been a goofy kid,” she said. “He has made some mistakes, but he has a very big heart.”
Prior to the incident, the juvenile had issues with attending school, alcohol and drugs, and depression, she told the court.
But since his incarceration on Sept. 30, 2021, she has noticed a “huge” change in him.
“He seems more positive and focused on the future,” she said. “He will never forget that night and it is something that he never wants to repeat.”
Marsaglia said that family members and friends have jobs lined up for him once he is out of custody, and he plans to return to high school and graduate in May.
She explained that he is caught up on his high school class work and is even taking some community college courses. She said the principal at his high school has agreed to let him participate in graduation ceremonies if his school work is complete.
The mother also testified that she had warned her son about hanging out with Schmidt.
“I did not approve of Jerome,” she said. “I said that kid is nothing but trouble and told him if he keeps hanging around him, he is going to end up in jail.”
Widow speaks
Linda Brown, who gave a victim impact statement at Schmidt’s trial, also spoke to the juvenile. Testimony revealed that Michael Brown had Schmidt and Cota cornered, but he was distracted when the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise.
“You had a part in this,” she told him. “If you had not made a noise, the outcome might have been different. My heart does not allow me to forgive you. May God have mercy on you.”
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry asked the judge to keep the juvenile in custody until his 21st birthday in March 2026.
But his defense attorney, Dan Clifton, argued that the juvenile has used his time of 537 days in custody “wisely toward correcting the problems that got him arrested,” and asked for probation and home monitoring until his 21st birthday.
“He no longer has substance abuse problems and no longer desires to use drugs and alcohol,” he said. “It would serve no purpose to have him serve time further.”
Clifton argued that Brown’s death was not caused by the juvenile and once police approached him, he cooperated.
“That shows his true character,” he said. “He was younger, immature and didn’t go to school regularly. He now wants to make something out of himself.”
The juvenile addressed Mrs. Brown before being sentenced.
“I understand that what I did that night can never be erased,” he said. “I understand I took something from you that can never be replaced. I wish that I could take it back. I would give my life for him to have his back.”
The juvenile said that he had a grandfather that served time in federal prison and he never intended to go down that path and that night, he made the biggest mistake of his life.
“I tried to express my remorse since then,” he continued. “I tried to send a letter, but sadly, it was denied and I understand that. I understand that you can never forgive me for what happened and I understand your family can never forgive me. I understand you want to hate me for the rest of your lives and I place no judgement toward you for that. I ask that you forgive me for what happened. I am not the person who pulled the trigger.”
The juvenile said he had trouble sleeping at night because of his actions.
“All I do is think about my past and I know I can’t fix it,” he said. “I have worked to better my life. I hope when I am older, I can be half of the man your husband was.”
In imposing the sentence, Rhoades noted the positive reports that have returned upon his time in juvenile detention. Terms of his probation include returning to school, wear an ankle monitor, reside with his mother, not use any drugs or alcohol and be subject to testing at least once per month, to have no contact with either of the co-defendants in the case, and to complete 300 hours of community service within the next 18 months.