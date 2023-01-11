BEMENT - Bell ringers on behalf of the Bement Unit of Salvation Army were out in force during the recent Christmas season while stationed at Bement businesses.
At the conclusion of the fund-raising drive, local contributions for 2022 had rebounded significantly, following a 2021 Kettle Drive in the southern Piatt County community that had experienced a sizeable decrease.
The Red Kettle campaign in Bement saw a return to the 2020 level in collections. While this season’s effort received some noteworthy personal contributions, the drive also saw an increase in this year’s numbers of volunteer ringers, a critical key to a successful endeavor. This was especially true during the second weekend, which also coincided with the “Christmas in Bement” celebration.
As a result, the local unit has been able to help make the Christmas season a little more pleasant for numerous area families.
While the season results are again a direct reflection of the efforts of volunteers that serve in the role of friendly bell ringers at business locations in town, there exists room for growth, as many open slots were unfilled during Week One.
When full staffing is achieved, the result is many more opportunities to benefit those in need all year round, in addition to the holiday season.
Kettle stations were located at JTA Foods and Bement Mini Mart (Marathon), as well as in the business district on parade Saturday. The Bement Unit wishes to express sincere appreciation for the long-term support of these local businesses.
While Bement stands have mostly been staffed over the years with youth bell ringers volunteering from local schools, there are many others additionally . This season’s volunteer roster was made up of: Janet Perry; Joie Auth; Kiana Hunter; Mercy Gregory; Kaylee Frieboth; Israel Rodriguez; Kendra, Owen, and Brodie Jayne; Brody Summers; Ian Glennon; Marley Olson; Gabby Block; Emma Garlutzo; Shelby Senter; Brayden Strack; and Will Fuson.
Extra support on the overall effort was furnished by Jeni Neidel, Sahla Gregory and Amy Fair, with staffing assistance once again graciously provided by Bement High School and Melissa Miles, Service Learning coordinator there.