MONTICELLO – A meeting between city officials and prospective contractors to establish a single hauler for residential solid waste collection and disposal service is set for Sept. 6, and the council is expected to consider the proposed plan Oct. 11.
“A ‘Request for Proposals’ packet was sent out earlier this month and I haven’t heard any comments back yet,” said City Administrator Terry Summers. “The next step is to have the meeting with interested contractors on Sept. 6. That is a mandatory meeting they must attend and we will know more after that.”
If approved, a single hauler would service the community beginning Jan. 1.
In June, the council began discussions about switching to a single-hauler system and away from the current license structure, adopted in 2015, which allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses.
Currently, only one hauler license is being used and city officials have concerns about the lack of control under a free market system. Under a single-hauler format, the city would sign a multi-year contact and any price increases would be specified in the original agreement.
The only hauler currently licensed to operate in Monticello, is GFL, which was formerly Area Disposal. GFL purchased the contracts of Waste Management, which bought out Advanced Disposal of Decatur.
Budget discussions
Talks on the next fiscal year budget will start soon, Summers told the council.
Budget requests to department heads were sent on July 27. Budget meetings will begin during the second week of September.
“We anticipate ending this year in a positive light with reserves,” Summers said. “We have some proposals we will send to you later. We have some projects that need attention.”
Update on Oberheim Park
Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock asked about the status of the proposed Oberheim Park. The city acquired property next to the library to use as a city-owned park to honor Chris Oberheim, a Monticello resident who was killed in the line of duty as a police officer in Champaign in May 2021. Fundraising on the park is expected to begin this year with groundbreaking more than a year away.
“I would just like someone from Oberheim Park to update us at our first or second meeting in September,” Brock said. “I would like to know where they are at.”
The proposed 30-acre park is expected to be a multi-sport and recreation complex that includes several ball fields, a walking path and a concession stand.
Summers said he will make contact with officials and request an update.