MONTICELLO - Kirby Medical Center’s Auxiliary held its annual luncheon on Monday, July 11 at the Monticello Community Building. Almost 100 members and guests attended, including family members of newly-elected board members and Thomas Dixon Scholarship recipients.
Each year the Auxiliary donates the proceeds from gift shop sales and other fundraising events to The Kirby Foundation.
This year, Auxiliary Co-President, Susan Waibel, presented a $25,000 check to Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse during the meeting. This donation will support the purchase of a new stretcher in the Surgery Department and a reclining phlebotomy chair for the Kirby Medical Center Laboratory.
Their donation also supports the new Therapy Garden which will be located outside of the new Therapy and Wellness Center.
The Kirby Auxiliary also awarded a total of $45,500 in scholarships to 12 students.
Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship Continuing Recipients:
1. Madison Blackburn: Madison graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Neuroscience in May 2019. She is currently studying at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to earn her Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree. At this time, Madison is in Europe for her clinicals. She plans to graduate from Washington University in May of 2023 and subsequently take her board exams to begin work as a licensed physical therapist. Madison is the daughter or Mark and Rebecca Blackburn of Monticello
2. Claire Huisinga: Claire is enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at A.T. Still University in Missouri. Her career goal is to become a Physical Therapist. She plans to graduate in June 2023. Claire is the daughter of Gary and Annette Huisinga of Monticello.
3. Kierston Rogers: Kierston is enrolled at Parkland College in the Bachelor of Nursing Program. She plans to graduate in December of 2022. Her career goal is to become a Registered Nurse. Kierston is the daughter of Kyle and Kelly Rogers of Bement.
4. Megan Schumacher: Megan will be a senior Nursing student at Illinois Wesleyan University this fall. She plans to graduate in May 2023 as a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. After she graduates as an RN, BSN, she plans to continue her education to become an Advanved Practical Registered Nurse (APRN). Megan is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Schumacher of Mansfield.
5. Natalie Wilkin: Natalie is attending University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. She plans to graduate with a PharmD and MBA using the dual degree program through the University in May 2025. Her goal after graduation is to be accepted into a pharmacy residency program to pursue a career as a clinical pharmacist. Natalie is the daughter of Scott Wilkin and Diana Wilkin.
Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship First Time Recipients:
1. Tonya Bowrey: Tonya is enrolled in Purdue Global University’s Master of Healthcare Administration program. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Tonya is a current employee of Kirby Medical Center. She and her husband Gary have three children, Theodore, Abigail, and Nathanial.
2. Ciena Davis: Ciena is currently a senior at the University of Illinois in Chicago in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. She plans to graduate in May of 2023. Her career goal is to become a registered nurse. Ciena is the daughter or Justin Davis and Kristina Stokes.
3. Logan Hislope: Logan will be attending Rush University in Master of Science Cardiovascular Perfusion program in the fall. He earned his Bachelor of Science Health Sciences from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. He is currently a full-time employee of Perfusion Solution Inc. He plans to graduate in May of 2024. Logan is married to Leslie and is the son of Rusty and Kimberly Hislope.
4. Grace Lietz: Grace will be attending Saint Louis University in the fall. She plans to graduate in May of 2026. Her career goal is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. Grace is the daughter of Jake and Kristi Lietz of Mahomet.
5. Cody O’Connor: Cody is planning on attending Loyola University in Chicago this coming fall. She will be studying biochemistry as a major and Spanish language as a minor. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026. Her career goal is to become a neurosurgeon. Cody is the daughter or Timothy and Pamela O’Connor of White Heath.
6. Cora Sowinski: Cora will be attending Loyola University in Chicago this fall. She will be enrolled in the Bachelor of Science of Nursing program. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026. Her career goal is to become a Pediatric Nurse. Cora is the daughter of Brian and Kathy Sowinski of Monticello
7. Lillian Valladares: Lillian will be attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville this fall. She will be enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026. Her career goal is to become an Oncology Nurse. Lillian is the daughter of Steve and Ashley Kennedy of Oreana.
In addition to their fundraising efforts, this year Auxiliary members recorded 3,005 volunteer hours.
If you are interested in learning more about the Auxiliary or wanting to become a member, please stop by the Kirby Medical Center Gift Shop or talk to any Auxiliary member for information.