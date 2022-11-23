MONTICELLO - Kirby Medical Center is pleased to announce Kirby Wound Care is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that Kirby Wound Care provides its patients every day,” said Dr. Narain Mandhan, Kirby Medical Center Medical Director. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
RestorixHealth launched its Clinical Distinction recognition program to recognize those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate.
Kirby Wound Care is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.
The center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of providers along with nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care, while offering the most advanced healing options.
Kirby Wound Care is located at 2 Sage Crossing Boulevard, Suite A in Monticello. For more information, call 217-817-9400.
Kirby Wound Care is dedicated to healing wounds, preventing lower limb loss and optimizing the outcomes for patients.