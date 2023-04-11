MONTICELLO – The new Kirby Medical Center Therapy and Wellness Center is now open.
The new 20,000-square-foot building houses the hospital’s physical, occupational and speech therapy programs along with the cardiac and pulmonary rehab and SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) programs.
“This is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication by our great staff,” said Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse. “We are very proud of this and are so happy to open it to the community.”
Kirby dieticians and Wellness services are now able to work in the same place, Tenhouse said. The active gym has also relocated all programs to the Therapy & Wellness Center with space for more programs and bigger classes.
The $14.5 million project has been in the design and feasibility stage since early last year.
The space – which includes a 20,000 square-foot basement, is triple the former size and includes a new 16’ X 20’ therapy pool, a service that has been discussed for several years.
“Patients of all ages, from pediatrics to older adults will benefit from this new center,” Tenhouse said.
The relocation of the Active programs will free up space for eventual relocation of other services within the hospital.
The expansion also means even more for the area located at 1000 Medical Center Drive, he added.
“We have really added to this area and new businesses are coming in and that is just good news for everybody,” he said.
The center officially opened March 6. A ribbon cutting and open house ceremony was held April 1.
“We got it done pretty much on schedule, which in today’s world with supply chain issues, isn’t always possible,” Tenhouse said. “We ran into a few of those issues, but our contractors did a great job in solving those problems.”