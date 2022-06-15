MONTICELLO – Andrea Kocher is the new Piatt County Coordinator with Dove’s Domestic Violence Program. Kocher began her service with Dove in May of 2022 and formerly served as a prevention specialist at the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
Kocher has been a member of the greater Monticello community for more than seven years and says she is looking forward to meeting the needs of those seeking services in Piatt County.
She has her Bachelor’s degree in family services from Eastern Illinois University.
Her endeavors have allowed her to previously work for more than five years as a 911 dispatcher in Moultrie County and five years as case manager with the Redeploy Illinois program in Macon County.
Dove has been the service provider for Piatt County since the mid-1980’s.
The Dove Domestic Violence Program is located at 100 W. Washington Street, Suite 102, in Monticello and offers comprehensive services to victims of domestic abuse and their children. Services include a 24-hour hotline; individual and group counseling for adults and children, legal advocacy, and children’s programming.