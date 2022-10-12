MONTICELLO - Join the Land Conservation Foundation (LCF) for “Halloween on the Levee Trail”, October 22 from 2-4pm.
Participants will enjoy a nature-themed scavenger hunt, pumpkin painting, trail interpreters with information about bats and forests, apple cider, fall treats, and more! T
he Piatt County Master Gardeners will have a nature themed craft activity for kids. The event will be held on LCF’s Bruce Hannon Levee Trail, located on the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve, 802 Allerton Road, Monticello. The parking lot is just south of the Monticello Golf Club.
Now in its second year, the event focuses on learning about and celebrating the real, sometimes “spooky” creatures that call our forests home.
Part of LCF’s mission is to connect people and nature, and LCF Board Member and event organizer Amanda Pankau points out this event is a fun way to do that.
“We want to make learning about and appreciating nature enjoyable for both kids and adults, and we’ve found this is a great way to get the community outside to do that,” said Pankau. “
Fall is one of the best times to enjoy the Bruce Hannon Trail/Sangamon River Corridor, and rumor has it our local bigfoot, the Sangamon Sasquatch, has been roaming around the area!”
The family-friendly event is open-house style, guests may arrive at their convenience and complete any or all of the activities. Outdoor appropriate footwear is encouraged and costumes are optional. Check the LCF facebook page at “www.facebook.com/LandConservationFoundation” for more information and weather-related updates.