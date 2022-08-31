MONTICELLO - On August 9, Piatt County VFW Post 5346 presented the “Lee Bensyl Law Enforcement Officer Award” to the family of and in memory of Officer Chris Oberheim.
Created in 2019, the Lee Bensyl Award is presented to a deserving law enforcement officer who lives or works in Piatt County and whose efforts go beyond the regular call of duty to serve others while both in and out of uniform.
Illinois State Police Special Agent Lee Bensyl was a decorated Illinois State Trooper for 19 years and a United States Marine Corps Veteran for the Vietnam War.
A resident of Monticello and Class of 1965 Monticello High School alumnus, Special Agent Bensyl was killed in the line of duty on January 15, 1988.
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was a police officer for 20 years--the first seven for the Decatur Police Department and the last 13 with the Champaign Police Department.
A resident of Monticello, Officer Oberheim was killed in the line of duty on May 19, 2021 while on a call in Champaign.