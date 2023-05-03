MONTICELLO – The new director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency says he plans to meet with local officials and hire an assistant as his top priorities.
Aaron Leynes was appointed to the position last month, taking over for Rob Bross who was recently named Monticello Chief of Police.
Leynes said he has met with some state officials and was expecting a visit from IEMA planning and training coordinator Richard Williams.
“I am making some headway and just trying to get more involved in the community,” he said.
He added that he had met with Bross and has plans to meet with him again.
“We welcome you,” said EMA Committee Chairman Jerry Edwards. “We hope you are finding things out.”
“You do know that Rob will help you out with any questions you may have,” added Committee Member Gail Jones.
Bross resigned from the position after his appointment to Monticello Police Chief but offered to assist in any way possible during the transition.
Leynes said he plans to add an assistant soon. Former Monticello Police Chief John Carter held that position until his resignation from the department last summer.
“I have a couple of contacts that are interested,” Leynes said.
The committee told him to submit resumes and letters of interest from the potential candidates for the board to consider.