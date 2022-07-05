MONTICELLO – With summer activities in full swing, downtown Monticello has been busier than ever, including after dark. That’s why some city officials are promoting a plan to add more lighting to the downtown area.
The City of Monticello has engaged with Frontdoor Back, a store design and visual merchandising firm.
“Great lighting plays an important role in creating a safe and functional district and contributes to places that engage visitors and citizens alike,” said Shelley Crawford-Stock, the joint executive director of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Main Street Monticello.
Frontdoor Back founder Seanette Corkill visited with several business owners in Monticello last week, discussing ideas and options to brighten the business district.
“I am here to make Main Street and the business community be better,” Corkill said. “They have assets that I think a lot of people might not appreciate because I think a lot of people don’t know how to promote them properly. The whole thing is about buying local and recreating local and lifestyles and all of these fancy recreations. Let’s have Main Street do Main Street better than anybody else because they are the real deal.”
The discussions she had with business owners included signage, window displays, activating the sidewalk and what to do about awnings.
“But the big miss is lighting,” she added. “Always. Lighting is the first thing I think about, but the last thing you do when opening a business. You don’t know what you want to light, but you have to light the most important things and direct the eye. Often, you don’t put lighting in until you have done everything else.”
Sometimes, you – or someone else – needs to see it at night, she said.
“Seeing it is believing it,” she adds. “And there is also a safety factor. If they want to do safety lighting, that’s great. But we are also going to make it look really nice. We are going to make the building and the area look nice, as well as make it safer. If you want people to get out and circulate, they have to feel safe and if they have to walk a couple of blocks to get to Main Street, well, maybe Main Street is all lit up, but the streets to get there aren’t. Lighting plays a lot of roles.”
Monticello’s Director of Community Development, Callie Jo McFarland, said Corkill was brought in to provide some fresh ideas.
“We have so many business owners who are making efforts to improve their spaces and we want new ideas on how to spotlight them,” she said. “When we added the parklets, we noticed that a little more light in some areas wouldn’t hurt. I don’t think there are any areas that are unsafe, but we do want to draw your eye to the businesses a little more.”