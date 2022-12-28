MONTICELLO – About a dozen local officials attended the first meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee for Piatt County, a concentrated effort to help prepare for unplanned situations.
“This is the first meeting in about two-and-a-half or three years,” said Piatt County Emegency Management Agency Director Rob Bross.
An LEPC is designed to serve as a community forum for issues relating to preparedness for emergencies involving hazardous substances and other unexpected events.
Each county is required to establish an LEPC and although Piatt County has had one in the past, it has been at least two years since it met.
LEPCs must develop an emergency response plan, review the plan at least annually, and provide information about chemicals in the community to citizens. The LEPC must include elected state, local and county officials; police, fire, civil defense and public health professionals; environment, transportation and hospital officials; facility representatives; and representatives from community groups and the media.
Crystal Alexander, the director of Kirby Ambulance Service, was elected Chairwoman of the committee. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang will serve as vice-chair. Jami Trybom, the Piatt County Transportation Director, will serve as secretary.
At the initial meeting on Dec. 19, Bross presented a set of by-laws for the group to consider. According to the paperwork, the group was formed in January 2005.
A Piatt County Operations Plan is to be completed and forwarded to the Illinois ESDA.
Besides developing the emergency response plan for hazmat incidents, responsibilities include reviewing that plan annually, ensuring local responders are trained, exercising an emergency response plan once a year, and creating a system to collect, store and respond to requests for public information.
Bross said he wants to get the entire county involved in training exercises.
“Ever exercise we have is “It’s a bad day in Monticello, but we need to spread it out a little bit,” he said. “We need to be prepared for say a train derailment in Bement.”
The group will meet quarterly , on the second Tuesday of every month, beginning in April, July and October.