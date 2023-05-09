MONTICELLO – May 4 was National Day of Prayer and Steve Keagle, pastor at Lodge Church of God, said the Piatt County Ministerial Association is dedicated to localizing it.
“Why do we want to localize it?” he said last Thursday during the annual National Day of Prayer breakfast at the St. Philomena Church in Monticello. “Is this really going to make a difference or is this just kind of a nice sentiment and we will all walk out of here feeling good? But prayer does matter. God has given us prayer to connect to Him.”
About 40 people, including local community leaders, attended the event.
“When we bring God into our mix of all of the things we go through, God will show up,” Keagle said. “So we believe it will make a difference.”
Keagle said that every area of our life deserves praise and prayer. As is done every year, the Ministerial Association identified eight areas and individual prayers were delivered for each.
Those areas included local government – city and county (prayer led by Paul Spangler); national and state government (prayer led by Kathy Sweet); military and veterans (prayer led by Msr. Mike Bliss); law enforcement/firefighters/first responders (prayer led by Ron Weishaar); medical/nursing/senior care/mental health (prayer led by Josh Blesdsoe); schools (prayer led by Tony Kirkman); businesses(prayer led by Keagle); and churches (prayer led by Emily Riechman).
“These areas all make a difference and the people who serve in these areas make a difference,” Keagle said. “The church comes together and we want to recognize these areas.”
There are 30 churches in Piatt County, each from a different denomination.
“But each one has a specific work and each one has a specific reason that they are on the property that they are on,” he said.
“But we come together and we work together to work on the issues that are facing our county. Under the surface of the calmness and the peace in this county, there is a lot of stuff going on in this county and the church has to reach out. The church has to come together and pray that the people who are the frontrunners and have boots on the ground in our schools and community, that God is with those people.”