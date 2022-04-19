MONTICELLO – When a person thinks of preventing youth from misusing drugs and alcohol, the importance seems pretty clear.
Using from a young age has the potential to create problems with focusing in school, the potential to lower the ability to compete in sports, and raises the risk of addiction later in life.
The job of Piatt County Mental Health Center’s IMPACT Coalition is to focus on youth substance use prevention and to involve youth in the processes of data collection, planning activities, implementation, evaluation, and recruiting. The coalition also provides training opportunities for youth and teaches leadership skills.
Emily Steffes and Raegan Yeager are both seniors at Monticello High School and were asked why youth involvement matters.
“They are active in the IMPACT Coalition, Youth Advisory Committee, and Lifesavers. All of these organizations focus on substance use prevention and helping others,” said Coalition Director Kari Sealander.
“Emily enjoys running and is the first to volunteer for opportunities that fit into her schedule. Raegan enjoys baking and brings great ideas to the table. Both have really grown over the past year in terms of leadership and independence. On top of their academic and extracurricular activities, both Emily and Raegan hold jobs.”
They both plan to attend the University of Missouri in the fall.
Q: How would you describe your hometown, Monticello.
Raegan: I honestly can’t think of a better town to grow up in…Except for maybe a place with a beach, but that’s beside the point. Of course I’ve had my moments when I’ve thought Monticello was boring, or “it’s just not for me,” but now I feel very fortunate to be apart of such. As I’ve gotten older, I see more of the sadness of the real world. I’ve seen the crime, poverty, and lack of community in other towns, and it has made me very grateful to live in a predominantly happy place like Monticello. When you have grown up in Monticello, there’s always a since of home, safety, and comfort.
Emily: I’ve lived on the edge of Monticello for my whole life. Ask anyone who lives here and they’ll tell you it has a quaint small-town feel with an embracing community. Growing up near Monticello has so much to offer in terms of scenery and fun community activities, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to take part in them every year.
Q: What is the best part about living in Monticello?
Raegan: The best part about living in Monticello is knowing pretty much everybody. It’s so fun to drive around town, knowing what your friends cars look like, getting to wave to them, and then seeing people you know out and about at the stores as well. You don’t get that kind of connection with people when you live in a big city.
Emily: I love how secure I feel in Monticello. Sure, you could say that most of the kids that grow up and leave this town are sheltered and not prepared for the world around them, but I feel the opposite. Growing up in the safe community of Monticello has shown me the kind of things I should look for as I move on to the next stage of my life.
Q: What improvements would you like to see over the next five years (here in Monticello)?
Raegan: I’m sure there are many improvements that could be made, but I honestly wouldn’t change anything. It’s my dream to come back home in 20 years, go to the Pub and order the same thing that I order every time, and just have that weird feeling of nostalgia. I want to come back to Monticello and feel like it’s my home because that’s the feeling this town has provided my entire life.
Emily: I would like to see a wider variety of opportunities in community leadership for the youth in our community. Organizations like YAC and Impact Coalition provide a great opportunity for students to get involved with community events, and I think that there should be a wider variety of similar opportunities.
Q: What is it like to be a teen right now?
Raegan: For most of my high school career, I couldn’t really tell what it was like to be a teenager. And yes, I am going to blame that on the pandemic. I do feel robbed of a normal high school experience, but I still have so many amazing memories with my family and friends. We had to be creative and do things differently, I guess. However, I’m sure most kids who are graduating this year would agree with me, I feel slightly unready to go on to college. I’m definitely prepared to take care of myself and be away from home, but those years where COVID effected everyone deeply, the time felt paused. The pandemic started two years ago, nothing was happening and everything felt slow, but the days were actually going by very fast because here I am now, less than two months pre-graduation. High school has been a blast, but I know for sure that lots of the teens at MHS are unsure of where the time has gone.
Emily: Being a teen right now is exceptionally stressful, but I am significantly more involved than most of my peers when it comes to extra curricular activities. However, outside of school, being a teen is not very easy. We are pressured to live up to our parents’ standards and reach a standard of perfection that isn’t always attainable. The pandemic has also greatly affected the social scene of the youth in Monticello. I feel like the next couple of years are going to involve a lot of recuperation when it comes to friend groups and the overall sociability of kids.
Q: What do your peers seem to be struggling with the most?
Raegan: Kind of like the last response, my peers seem to struggling with the fact that it’s time to grow up. High school has gone by very fast, we didn’t get everything that we would have gotten in a typical four years of school, and it doesn’t seem real that in a few short years we will be living our own adult lives.
Emily: I’ve noticed that my peers seem to be falling victim to the vaping epidemic. It is advertised as a “safer” alternative to smoking which is not the case in the slightest. I think that kids my age have turned away from smoking and chewing tobacco, become less interested in drinking, and turned more towards weed and vaping.
Q: What has been your experience with your peers using substances like alcohol, marijuana, or tobacco?
Raegan: I am certain that there are people using tobacco and marijuana, but I think more people at our school drink. I personally don’t have any friends that undertake in drinking activities, so I don’t have many first hand experiences with other students doing so. However, I do hear stories and have been around people who have claimed to be at school drunk. I also have heard people at school talking about having access to marijuana dispensaries and being able to purchase there easily. That makes me really sad that people are willing to sell drugs and alcohol substances to under-age people.
Q: Tell me about your decision to dedicate your time, talent and treasure to the subject of substance use prevention.
Raegan: Personally, I’ve had some experience with drug and alcohol abuse in my family, and it’s made lasting effects on my values and beliefs. I also see kids starting these addictions young, and it truly makes me so sad. I hate when teenagers in these essential periods of growth set themselves up on a bad path. Those are the reasons why I advocate and work for prevention of substance abuse for people of ALL ages.
Emily: I became interested in prevention through LifeSavers at the high school, and my interest in the subject grew once I joined. I also have family members that have struggled with addiction and mental illness.
Q: In your opinion, what are the benefits of youth being included in groups such as the I.M.P.A.C.T. Coalition, the Youth Advisory Council and Lifesavers?
Raegan: The benefits of being involved in groups like these are numerous. Personally, I have really enjoyed getting to learn, research, and be involved in the community. I have benefited by gaining further information and skills that I can use to better Piatt County, but I can also use them in my everyday life too. Especially when I get to work with adults, that makes me feel better prepared and ready for college and my future career.
Emily: I think that LifeSavers is a precursor to the world of prevention. We focus more on building better bonds with our peers and recognizing signs of substance abuse and suicidal thoughts. We give short lessons to the elementary students during Red Ribbon Week, but we don’t go too deep into the true dangers of substance abuse. Impact Coalition and YAC are able to provide more resources and opportunities for prevention, because they are funded organizations. Of course all of these groups fight to make a difference and educate in whatever way they can. These groups offer a place where individuals that are set on bringing about change can gather and brainstorm ways to do so. I have been able to make connections with many people in the community and help my peers in ways I know that they need through these groups. I have also gained so much experience in leading others and learning how to lead well from the other members of these groups.
Q: When it comes to educating and encouraging youth to understand the risks associated with underage drug and alcohol use, what do you think are the best tools for helping youth to know the facts?
Raegan: The best way is the most difficult way. It’s not hard because it’s actually challenging, but more so because it’s sad and can sometimes make people feel put off. I truly believe that the effective way to make people understand and to educate them is through using personal examples. Using real stories of people from Monticello and how they’ve suffered from addiction, overdose, etc. These stories are upsetting and some people may not like it, but it makes them have a reaction. You can tell teens and adults not to do drugs, but when you give them a true story of someone that lived in their city, walked on the same streets as them, it makes the situation feel more real. It hits closer to home.
Emily: Some kids learn by hearing, others by doing, and some by watching, so I think that it is very valuable to make sure that every student is able to get something out of a lesson by teaching in each of those different ways. This would include using statistics, showing graphics, and providing activities that relate to prevention when educating kids.
Q: What or who has been an influence on you regarding the choices you have made?
Raegan: I would say that my peers have a major influence on me. I’ve seen many kids doing so well in life then make the wrong choice, and things completely change. They lose friends, their grades drop, family relationships can drift. It only takes one time drinking, or one time smoking to start an addiction and head down the wrong path. So I would say that other peoples mistakes influence me to make good decisions.
Emily: I joined these organizations, because my morals and values aligned with those that they upheld. I wanted to be a part of a group that worked towards helping out people that are struggling and need an extra hand or two to get them back on their feet. I’ve also had mental health struggles in the past that lead me to groups that focused on mental health awareness as well.
Q: What goals have you set for yourself?
Raegan: In general, my life goal is to be a good person. That’s why I try my best to help out in the community. Not only is being involved meaningful to me, but it’s essential for my development as a person and sets me closer to my goal.
Emily: I practice mindfulness and being kind to myself when I’m having bad days. I pledged to remain chemically free (alcohol, tobacco, or other substances) throughout high school, and have maintained that pledge. I also make it a point to check in on my people. I know that struggle is often internal and we don’t all wear it on our sleeves, so I think it is important to make sure that the people you are close to are doing okay.
Q: How do you think you’ll leave a mark on this planet? (Think big and/or small)
Raegan: I honestly think that anybody can make a mark on this planet by being a good person, and that’s how I plan to make a difference. If our world needs anything, it’s more genuinely kind people. So I will always try my best to be a well balanced person and treat people with respect. It’s always nice to make someones day better when they’re struggling.
Emily: I think that I will leave a lasting legacy in most groups that I have been a part of at the school. I was deemed the “team mom” on my cross country team because I was always making sure that the girls were taking care of themselves and taking breaks when they needed to. However, the most profound mark that I have left and hope to continue to leave on the world, is my ability to turn a bad situation into something good. My friends have referred to me as bubbly and energetic often, and I hope that my positive energy leaves an impact on the world.