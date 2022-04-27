MONTICELLO – Nick Nichols has a theory.
In today’s world where everyone has a camera on their cell phone, Nichols is worried about preserving those images.
“Everyone has a lot more photos of themselves today, then any of our relatives who came before us,” the Monticello resident said. “But it is on our phone or computer. In 20 or 30 years from now, where are those photos going to be at? Will they get lost in the cloud? Will they disappear when your phone gets cleaned or you have to change computers? More people are taking pictures, but fewer people are printing them out.”
Nichols wants to make sure that future generations have a snapshot of what life was like in Monticello in 2022. So, he is working on a book. If all goes well, “Men of Monticello” will be finished later this year.
“It’s a photography book with portraits of men who work and/or live in Monticello,” Nichols said. “Each photograph is of an individual doing something of interest. If they are into photography, fishing, woodworking, welding, or working on their cars or motorcycles, that is what they are pictured doing. It’s more of an environmental portrait, then a straight picture with background.”
The goal, he says, is to show future generations what life was like in 2022.
“I think it is important that we print out photos so future generations can get a feel for what life was like, just like we do with past generations,” he said. “But technology changes so quickly and who knows if we will have access to the cards and flash drives that we use now, in the future.”
A former professional photographer, Nichols was based in Wheeling, a suburb of Chicago, until moving to Monticello with his wife about five years ago. In 2018, he completed his first book, “The Monticello Veteran’s Project.” For that, he interviewed 52 area veterans and took their portraits. He included some biographical information and stories about how they entered the service or their experiences from serving. This book, he says, will not be as detailed.
“I’m not a writer, and so with this book, it is just going to have the photo and a caption about who they are and what they enjoy doing,” he said.
All portraits will be shown in black and white and Nichols is still looking for subjects. There is no charge for participating and those who do, received a copy of their portrait. Nichols hopes to cover fuel, paper and ink expenses with a “tip jar,” with a suggested gratuity of $20.
When the project is completed, the portraits will be included in a softcover book which will be sold to the public. Nichols is hoping to get at least 50 participants.
So far, Nichols has taken pictures of a couple of farmers, an industrial arts instructor, and “Barber Bruce,” Bruce Jordan, who has cut hair in Monticello for several decades.
“You meet the nicest people in Monticello,” he said. “The sessions have been relaxed and enjoyable. I realize that many men don’t like having their photos taken and I truly understand that. But I also believe that their families treasure these informal portraits of their loved ones. Some are a little on the shy side and feel like they aren’t important enough to be in a book. But this is more of a reflection of the community and who we are.”
Nichols wishes he had more of his family.
“I regret to only have a handful of my grandfather’s photos and none of my great-grandparents. Memories are important and portraits help preserve these memories and stories.”
And yes, he gets asked quite often, why just men are going to be featured in this book.
“If this book is successful and people like it, I will do one featuring the women of Monticello next year,” he said. “When I do projects, I like to narrow the focus and put a cohesive book together that has one theme.”
Nichols is still looking for subjects to fill out the book. To set up an appointment or for more information, contact Nichols at nnicholsphotography@gmail.com or call 252-320-6138.