MONTICELLO – Major General Larry L. Twitchell was laid to rest following a service with full military rites in the Monticello Cemetery Tuesday.
His connection to Monticello lies in the fact that he married Pamela McCartney, a former resident in April of 2021. But he chose Monticello as his final resting place.
Monticello native John Corley met Twitchell and was a neighbor in Florida.
“He was a great man with a very distinguished military career, and I think our veterans would like to know about this man,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Larry L. Twitchell was Chief, U.S. Military Training Mission, U.S. Central Command, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. Defense Representative to Saudi Arabia.
As Chief, U.S. Military Training Mission, he represented the U.S. Government and Saudi Arabian defense interests in the management of all foreign military sales, providing operational, training and logistical advisory support to all levels of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces.
As the U.S. Defense Representative, he represented the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commander, U.S. Central Command, for coordination of administrative and security matters for all Department of Defense noncombatant command elements in Saudi Arabia.
As a reservist, General Twitchell served at Homestead, Bergstrom, Langley, and Shaw Air Force bases, and he was called to active-duty in November 2003 to serve. As a career fighter and instructor pilot, he commanded a fighter squadron, an air expeditionary wing, a provisional numbered air force and a joint task force.
General Twitchell retired as vice president of flight operations from an airline after 28 years in commercial aviation.
He had more than 4,800 flight hours in the military and more than 13,000 as commercial airline pilot.
He received several major awards and decorations, including Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, and Air Force Commendation Medal.
He was promoted to Major General on June 30, 1999.