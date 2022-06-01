MANSFIELD - The 130th Mansfield Community High School (MCHS) Alumni Banquet was held Saturday, April 30 at the Bellflower Community Center, the former Bellflower High School gymnasium. The event was attended by 83 MCHS alumni/attendees, 53 guests and one teacher, for a total of 137 attendees.
Lois Rosenbery Adams ‘60 and Donna Wolf-Roberts ’71 served as the co-emcees for the afternoon luncheon. Donna Wolf-Roberts ’71 welcomed the attendees and gave the invocation. This was followed by a buffet lunch prepared by Yoder Catering Inc., which is based in Arthur.
Donna Wolf-Roberts ’71 introduced Kandy Eagan Miller ’65 who introduced Dan Caulkins, the Illinois Republican State Representative for District 101, from Decatur. He congratulated the MCHS Alumni Association for achieving its 130 years anniversary and said he has ordered an Illinois State Proclamation from Springfield, which he will forward to Kandy upon receipt.
He encouraged the Banquet assembly to vote in the primary and the November elections.
Donna Wolf-Roberts ’71 asked the Veterans to stand to be recognized and thanked them for their service to our country. She showed a framed picture which was donated to the MCHS Alumni Association from Shirley James Gleason ‘54. The plaque contained Gleason’s grandmother, Belle Freeze Worrell’s 1892 MCHS diploma, which was the third MCHS graduating class.
Lois Rosenbery Adams ’60 introduced the oldest alumni in attendance. They were Jesse “Buster’ Crook, class of 1946 and Althea Bateman Stockwell, class of 1948. They each received a floral center piece beautifully arranged by Karen Colmer,’71
Donna Wolf-Roberts shared some of the historical events of 1970. In the MCHS Class of 1970, there were 26 students, of whom four are deceased and the seven attendees were introduced by Doris Ann Deffenbaugh Lamb ’70, Mansfield; Dorothy Phillips Baker, Mahomet; Stephen Byrd, Farmer City; Sherri Eddings, Mansfield; David Gilbert, Mansfield; Lorinda Christians Grisham, Mahomet, and Ernie Partlow, York, S.C.
Lois Rosenbery Adams, ’60, awarded floral center pieces to the MCHS alumni who travelled the farthest: Mary Louise Beazley Koch ’61 from The Villages, FL and David Fisher ’58 from Ranchester, WY.
Donna Wolf-Roberts shared historical events from 1971. Class of 1971 had 35 students and was the last graduating class from MCHS. Eight are deceased and four were present. Introduced by Donna Wolf Roberts ’71, Mansfield, were Karen Colmer, Mansfield; Pam Winemiller Kumm, Mansfield; and Don Deffenbaugh ’71.
Lois Rosenbery Adams, ’60, announced the Youngest Alumni: Mona Gawthorp Evans, Class of 1972 and Dan Deffanbaugh, Class of 1971.
Diane Lorig Bundy ’62 to give the In Memoriam, remembering these MCHS graduates who have passed since the last banquet. They are:
The Secretary minutes from the 119th MCHS Alumni Banquet held in 2019 and the Treasurer’s Report were approved with no additions or corrections.
Under Old Business, Donna Wolf-Roberts reported that the cost of the Blue Ridge High School Plaque Project increased from the estimated of $600 to a total $817.50. Given the payment deadline, the MCHS Alumni Planning committee approved and paid the increase.
She also announced the Planning Committee decision to disperse the table decorations after the banquet. K
Kandy Eagan Miller ’65 was called to the podium. She told the group that in 2019, she had announced her retirement from the role of secretary after the Class of 1971 celebrated their 50th Anniversary. It is becoming more difficult to maintain current addresses due to cell phones and no telephone directory information. Each of the committee members told Miller, they also want to retire after this Banquet. To continue having banquets is a decision the Association must make. Steve Gilbert ’62 said he thought we could use a “Plan B”. Dorothy Phillips Baker ’71 said she has requested the Secretary database from Kandy Miller. John Jordon ’62 said he would be willing to help on the Committee.
Kandy Eagan Miller ’65 took the roll call. There were 137 alumni/attendees ranging from class of 1946 – 1972 and one former teacher, Ron Clausing.
Donna Wolf-Roberts told the group that the Association has 10 totes of trophies stored in the Blue Ridge Township Garage. A list was included in the invitation and the MCHS alumni may collect 2 trophies today after 4:30 p.m., first come/first serve pick up.
All remaining trophies will be donated to Special Olympics.
Donna Wolf-Roberts ’71 thanked Karen Colmer ‘71 for making the beautiful floral center pieces. She also thanked the Bellflower Community Center for the use of the gym and setting up and taking down the tables and chairs. She also thanked Merle Shelton for providing the PA Sound System.
Gratitude was also expressed to the Blue Ridge Junior High for displaying the MCHS Composite pictures. Yoder’s Catering for the delicious meal. The left-overs were available for attendees to take. Containers were provided.
Lois Rosenbery Adams ’60 said the MCHS School song was written 1957-1958 by Miss Corbin and the cheerleaders to the tune of the Illini Fight Song. Jane Jordan Evans ’66, who was a former cheerleader, led the assembly with the song. The lyrics were printed within the program.