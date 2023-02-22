MANSFIELD – A goldendoodle dog that was stolen along with the owner’s vehicle in Mansfield earlier this month has been found and reunited with her owners.
On the morning of Feb. 8, John and Tammie Hannah of Mansfield reported their 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from in front of the American Legion in the 100 block of North Main in Mansfield.
Officials said the car was parked for less than 15 minutes.
Inside the vehicle at the time, was Tess, a 45-pound goldendoodle.
A day later, Nashville Police reported the vehicle was recovered after it had crashed into a utility pole on Edmonson Pike, a street on the north side of Nashville.
Tess and the person who stole the car, were not in the vehicle.
The pair were missing for several days, but on Feb. 14, Tess and a man were located in Alabama.
Tess still had her identification tags on, which enabled the Alabama Humane Society to contact Piatt County’s Humane Society to notify the Hannahs.
The Hannahs traveled to Greenville, Alabama last week and reuinited with Tess. The family has since returned home.
The man was arrested for stealing the vehicle and also having a weapon.