MANSFIELD – As a high school student in Mansfield, Lois Rosenbery Adams didn’t get the chance to play basketball.
“I was of a generation where there were no sports for girls,” she said. “So I just played basketball on the playground or in the gym, either by myself or when I did play, it was usually with the boys, most of the time. Of course I played at home with my brothers, too. I just have always had a big love for basketball.”
On that court at home, it was as old-fashioned as you could get. A bushel basket affixed to a light pole.
“But, I figured if I could become good at making shots with that, imagine what I could do in a gym with real baskets,” she said.
On Sept. 15, she found out, by winning a gold medal in her age division (80-84) at the Illinois Senior Olympics in Springfield. She also was the overall women’s champion, after sinking 19 of 25 free throws. The Senior Olympics volunteer told her that it was obvious she had been practicing.
“I’ve been practicing this for 73 years,” she said. “But I never thought something like this would happen.”
Her brother called her about a story he had read about the Senior Olympics and told her that they had a free-throw shooting competition.
“That appealed to me,” she said. “I signed up, but then I started to worry because I had no idea what the competition would be.”
The competition is set up in five-year increments for competitors. She was placed in the 80-84 age category since she had turned 80 two days before the competition.
And she ramped up her practices a little more.
“I always shot over 100 per day, at least three times a week, sometimes four and sometimes five,” she said. “And I logged the first 100 so I knew how I was doing.”
In the competition, competitors are asked to shoot 25 free throws. In practice the day before, she only missed one. It was the day after her 80th birthday.
“I told my daughter, Debby and my son, Larry and told them I wish I could just phone my results in,” she said. “Before that, I was worried about telling people I was going to do this. I mean, what if I did awful? I wouldn’t want anyone to know.”
The competition is open to Illinois residents 50 and over. Next year, her son, Larry, will be eligible to compete and Lois is already thinking about defending her title. It would be a treat, she said, for Larry to also participate in his age bracket.
“But he told me the other day that he wouldn’t want me to make more than him,” she said. “We are both competitive in nature. I have always been really crazy about sports. When I was in high school, I even toyed with the idea of going to live with my sister, who was 10 years older and living in Tennessee. They had girls basketball in Tennessee and Iowa at the time. I was really tempted because I wanted to play so badly and of course, as years went by, there might have been a point where you would consider pushing it and joining a boy’s team.”
Instead she became a cheerleader.
“When our team would come out to warm up and we were standing down here in this gym in Mansfield, I would always be watching for the ball to come my way and when it did, I would grab it and shoot it from wherever I was at, because boy did I want to play.”