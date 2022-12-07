MONTICELLO — A Matching Gift Challenge has been announced by Allerton Park & Retreat Center near Monticello. From now through Dec. 31, every dollar the public donates up to $25,000 total will be matched by the park advisory board.
Park Director Derek Peterson said funds will go towards the Wandering Woods Walkway, a hard path that visitors will be able to access directly from the main parking lot.
“This project is important to the overall vision of creating an accessible walkway for people to include in their Allerton experience,” Peterson said.
The path is a portion of an overall effort that will also include a children and family garden. A master plan for the space was completed in 2019 by W. Gary Smith and the Hitchcock Design Group. See more information at https://allerton.illinois.edu/the-wandering-woods/.
To help encourage donors, members of the Park Advisory Board have pledged their help in matching donations.
“Our Advancement Committee headed up the effort and asked the entire board to commit, in an effort to inspire the public to give,” Allerton Associate Director of Advancement Bridget Frerichs said.
“Every dollar the public donates is matched — up to $25,000 — so it is nice way for them to double their impact,” Frerichs added.
Peterson added that gifts to Allerton “ensure we can continue to support our quest to educate and inspire others” at the 1,500-acre park southwest of Monticello.
For more information on the park and how to donate, go to www.allerton.illinois.edu.