MONTICELLO – A new 3,000-square foot training facility and office building should be completed by August for Mattex, a provider of residential heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical and sewer services at 1751 N. Market St., in Monticello.
President of the company, Mike Nichelson hosted a ground-breaking ceremony on April 3.
“We are very excited to build and expand our office here to serve Monticello better,” he said.
The company, which also has offices in Champaign, Mattoon and Mahomet has 70 employees, but the new Monticello office with help the company provide even better service to Monticello and Piatt County, he said.
The company offers emergency service, furnace installation and repair, air conditioning installation and repair and system tune-ups.
The property at 1751 N. Market St. currently houses two buildings sed as self-storage units.
“We have a great team and they have all worked very hard to make something like this possible,” Nichelson said. “We are anxious to get it built so we can better serve the residents here.”