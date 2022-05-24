MONTICELLO – The Monticello School District and the Monticello Education Association have agreed on a new four-year deal, giving educators a raise of nearly 5% over the course of the deal.
The new contract raises base pay by an average of 2.5% per year moving the starting pay for teachers from $38,000 this year to $43,000 over the life of the contract. Additional increases in yearly increments were made that impacted teachers after their 10th year of teaching and when earning a Master’s Degree. Teachers will see an average increase of 4.85% per year over four years.
“We met five times and the entire board was involved,” said Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “It was a collaborative process which sometimes takes a little bit longer, but I think we all agree that it is a very positive process.”
Nichole Gladish, an elementary school teacher with the district, is the president of the union, which includes 173 members who are teachers, custodians, cooks, secretaries and aides.
The MEA bargaining team consisted of 11 local members which included representatives from each building, teachers from all grade levels PK-12 including specialists and special education, a custodian, a secretary and an aide; Dee Emmons, the Illinois Education Association Uni-Serv Director and her intern, Chrissy Petitt.
The negotiations were done through Interest-Based Bargaining sessions, which is a process in which each member of both sides has a seat and an equal voice at the table. It is a collaborative effort so both groups cn work together to identify issues, having meaningful dialogue and problem-solve.
Same interests
“The idea in general is that the school boards and the unions have the same interests,” Zimmerman said. “The districts want to pay as much as they can afford. Union members want to have the highest salaries and benefits as possible, but they also keep in mind that they are taxpayers as well.”
Gladish agreed.
“At the end of the day, we all want the same things: excellent working conditions, competitive salaries and benefits, and the best educational opportunities for our students while being fiscally responsible to our community,” she said. “We believe our team achieved an equitable and high quality contract for all members.”
The board and MEA also agreed to increases in health insurance contributions in the final two contract years, increases in stipends for teachers who are also coaches, pay for coaches who drive Sage vans for competitions, new stipends for the high school GSA Club, MS Garden Club and MS Symphonic Band, AP teachers, PK-5 special education teachers, speech language pathologists, and social workers.
Payrates were also increased for gameday workers, dance chaperones, extended post-season days, and unused sick days upon retirement.
Cooks, custodians, secretaries and aides will see the same average increases as the teachers. Starting rates will be set at $15 per hour for cooks, $18.93 for custodians, $16 for secretaries, and $18 for aides.
“The past few years have been quite challenging for everyone, largely in part due to COVID, and the education field across the nation has also felt the struggle,” Gladish added. “When most schools in our state continued to have remote teaching only last year, Monticello was one of the few to continue to teach in-person and also offer remote education to those who made the choice to stay home. Our members worked extremely hard to meet the needs of all of our students, the Board recognized the work put in, and our new contract shows it.”
Zimmerman said that the Monticello staff ranks high in salaries and benefits, compared to other area districts of similar size.
“We probably won’t be number one because of Mount Zion and the way they structure their contract,” he said. “But we will certainly be second.”
Negotiations were completed on April 27, Zimmerman said. The MEA ratified the deal on May 3.
Joining Gladish (the chief negotiating officer) on the MEA bargaining team, were
Local members of the MEA Bargaining team were Christy Benedict, Sally Bower, Amy Broyles, Amanda Helms, Carolyn Moffett, Ron Munds, Chris Saldaris, Chelsi Thomas, Ryan Woodham, and Stephanie Young.