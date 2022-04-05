MONTICELLO – Julie Melton of Monticello has been appointed to fill the vacant school board member position previously held by Dave Stanko.
The board approved the appointment at a special meeting March 31.
Melton currently serves as the Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Richland Community College as well as Adjunct Faculty at North Park University.
“Working in higher education at Richland Community College, I have the opportunity to witness the impact of K-12 schools on students,” she said.
“I understand the importance of preparing students for a path in which they will be successful, whether it is into the workforce or continuing in higher education. Serving on the Monticello School Board will allow me to impact students in our community at a younger age and ensure that we are providing them with every opportunity to be successful.”
Melton grew up in LaPorte, Ind. where she graduated from LaPorte High School. She went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Indiana University in 2001 and her Masters in Nonprofit Administration from North Park University in 2012. She earned her Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) designation in 2009 and holds certificates in Nonprofit Management, Board Governance & Organizational Development.
“Over the past two years, we have seen how resilient and dedicated our students, staff and teachers have been,” she said. “I feel incredibly grateful that wearing a mask has been the only minor inconvenience that our children have faced.
“Our students are happy, healthy and thriving – something that I would not be able to boast necessarily living in another community. I am grateful to the school board for their leadership and look forward to being part of a board that ensures that learning is a priority for our students.”
She added that the next year will be important for the district and the students.
“I believe that mental health is a huge priority as we evolve from the pandemic. It will take a lot of grace and patience to learn and understand the impact of COVID on our students and how we can best support them throughout their education in the Monticello schools and beyond.”
Before moving to Monticello in 2013, Julie and her husband, Seth, lived in Champaign where she worked for Provena Covenant Medical Center, University of Illinois and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
“We are happy to have Julie join our school board,” said Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “It is an exciting time for the school district as we look forward to the 2022-23 school year with many personnel changes due to retirements in the district. Julie’s knowledge and background in higher education will be valuable to the school board and district going forward.”
The Meltons are the parents of two children, Mady (14) and Avery (11), who both attend Monticello schools.
The board seat runs until the spring of 2023 election.