Twenty-seven Monticello High School seniors were named Illinois State Scholars this spring. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 21,000 outstanding honorees join the other top students who have been honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958. Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from 757 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.
The MHS Class of 2022 Illinois State Scholars include: Front row: Teya Broyles, Addision Wallace, Cara Johnson, Sophie Happ, Cody O’Connor, Cora Sowinski;
Second row: Clara Rudolph, Lizzie Stiverson, Rachel Koon, Olivia Tirey, Ella Adams, Chase Yohnka
Third row: Olivia Ray, Alissa Stranberg, Laci Huisinga, Thomas Swartz, Jacob Tackett
Fourth row: Jessica Conatser, Liam Witt, Triston Foran, Trevor Fox, Dalton Glynn
Top row: Garett O’Brien, Jackson Grambart, Joey Sprinkle, Dylan Ginalick
Not pictured: Ashton Wassom