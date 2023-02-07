MONTICELLO – Ellie Tanner is no stranger to the British rock band Queen, formed in London in 1970 by Freddie Mercury and others.
“I loved Queen growing up,” said the Monticello High School senior, who is serving as the choreographer of the Monticello High School Theatre’s production of ‘We Will Rock You.’ “My Dad always listened to Queen so my brother and I heard it all of the time. I love oldies. I love regular rock and roll, the classics.”
Classmate Megan LeJeune will serve as the student director for the production which will be nightly from Feb. 16 to 19 at the Monticello High School Auditorium. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
“We have been practicing three hours each day, six days a week for the past month,” LeJeune said. “It’s going to be so exciting to finally have the performance, but also a little sad because after spending so much time practicing, it’s over after four quick nights. I almost wish we could string it out over two weeks because it is going to be sad when we sign our final number on the final night.”
LeJeune calls being student director “a fun job” and enjoys the responsibility.
“It’s nice to be able to help out and contribute because this is a difficult show with a lot of different aspects to it,” she said. “It’s very entertaining and I am proud to be a part of it.”
Students in Building Trades/Wood Production classes built the set for the show, which is where Reece Spainhour, a freshman, first got involved.
“On my first day, I had an accident and dropped a spotlight,” he said. “But I found that I really enjoyed being a part of it, even just having a small part. So, I want to be a part of every production.”
The art classes did the scenic design.
The student edition has been adapted from the original Broadway production and features two young rebels, played by Ryan Olsen and Tatum Wichus, as they try to restore tock and roll to the ‘iPlanet; in a post-apocalyptic world. It features nearly 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” and “We Are the Champions.”
“It is 300 years in the future on the iPlanet once called Earth, now controlled by the Killer Queen and her mighty corporation,” said Monticello High School Theater Director Nicki Graham. “Globalization is complete. Individuality is taboo. Everyone watches the same movies, wears the same clothes, and thinks the same thoughts. Music is generated by Globalsoft’s computers, rock music is unheard of, and all musical instruments are banned. The hope of breaking free rests with an unlikely resistance – an alliance of rebel Bohemians, waiting for a hero to bring back the power of rock.”
“When we sing ‘We are the Champions’ on closing night, it is going to be so emotional,” Tanner said. “Being involved all four years with this, that’s going to really hit me hard.”
“This is very different and we are bringing their songs to life,” Tanner said.
For Spainhour, it’s just the beginning.
“I’m so excited to look forward to doing this for the next three years,” he said. “I’ve had so much fun.”
Also assisting with the production, is state manager Kylie Cherry.
The cast includes Addi Barclay (Killer Queen), Cal Knittle (Buddy), Evan Herard (Brit), Reagan Pyatt and Jackson Heck (Khashoggis). Other cast members include Ana de Morais Benedetti, Maya Cremeens, Leah Killion. Lilka Kay. Rylee Kurth. Megan Heistand. Tyler Olsen. Dallas Glauner. Lilly Bradley. Joe Walker, Lynette Fenelon, Kyndal Cafin, Maggie McCabe, Ryder Schwoerer, Jeremiah Wenke, Landon Culpepper, Hailey Culpepper, Lily Spainhour, Eli Hook and Lauren Kraus.
For ticket information, go to www.mhsauditorium.ludus.com.