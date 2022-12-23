ATWOOD - Police were made aware of a 20-year-old woman that ran away from her residence on December 22. Karen C. Fennessy was last seen at 10:30 pm on the 200 block of N. Kansas St. in Atwood. Fennessy may be suffering from a mental health issue.
The Atwood Police Department along with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Atwood Fire Protection District, and Arthur Fire Protection District responded to search for Fennessy.
Karen Fennessy is 4 ft. 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fennessy was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat.
Anyone with information on Fennessy’s whereabouts are asked to call their local law enforcement agency.