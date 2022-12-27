MONTICELLO – Mark Hughes has a favorite cereal, but they don’t make it anymore.
“Mr. T. Cereal is my favorite,” said the principal of Monticello Middle School on Dec. 16. Now, he leans more toward Captain Crunch and there were several of those among the 570 cereal boxes in the Domino Challenge at the school.
“Last year, we wanted to produce as many canned goods as possible and give them to the local Food Pantry,” he said. “We did that and we were looking to do something new this year.”
With the organizational help of sixth grade science teacher Cindy Heiniger, the students collected boxes of cereal.
“We would like to break the world record which is over 6,000 boxes,” Hughes said. “But we aren’t a large school and so to collect 570 boxes is still a large accomplishment.”
In the week leading up to the challenge, students, staff and faculty collected the boxes of cereal and on the day before the holiday break, they placed them next to each other from one end of school, down a hallway and all the way to the other end of the school.
“It started slow,” Heiniger said. “But to finish with 570 boxes for the Food Pantry is a magnificent thing. It’s also pajama day and what do you do when you are in your pajamas? You eat your cereal for breakfast.”
“It’s a great way to close out the first semester,” Hughes said. “We are heading into winter break and so to come out here today and have fun and know it is going to a good cause, is just awesome.”
On the day prior to the finale, only 365 boxes had been collected.
“Our goal was to just get to 400 and then we decided to challenge them even more and get it to 500,” he said. “They really delivered and got more than 300 in the last 24 hours.”
After all of the boxes had been set next to each other, Hughes tipped the first one over and then followed behind with cell phone in hand, recording the boxes as they fell.
“Visually they see how many boxes it is and how much they are helping the Food Pantry,” Heiniger said. “I think that is really cool that they can see something like this. It is a huge amount of cereal to donate.”