MONTICELLO – Monticello Police Chief John Carter and Fire Chief John Rupkey have released their monthly reports for June 2022. The building permits for the month have also been released.
The police department reported 22 criminal offenses, down 14 from last year and down two from last month.
There were 12 follow-up investigations. There were 19 a year ago and three in June 2022.
In June 2022, the department handled 24 calls from 911, down three from last year, but up four from last month.
The department handed out one written warning, the same as last month and the same as a year ago.
Monticello Police gave 38 verbal warning, an increase of 35 from last year, but up 10 from last month.
Thirty-one traffic tickets were written last month, an increase of 28 from June 2022, but an increase from last year when only three were written.
The department handled 24 public service details, an increase of four from last year and up two from a year ago.
There were two calls to assist other law enforcement. There were two last month and none a year ago.
Thirteen accident reports were written. There were five in May 2022 and three in June 2021.
The department assisted the Monticello Fire Department one time. Last year, there was three such calls. Last month, there were three, as well.
There were five calls to assist the ambulance. Last year, there were four. Last month, there were eight.
There were 42 downtown foot patrols performed, the same as last month. That is an increase of 12 from a year ago.
There were fewer vacation checks in June 2022. The department had 37 checks on residents who were away from their homes. Last month, there were 50 and there were 71 a year ago.
Ordinance violations continue to be on the rise. In June 2021, 14 violations were handed out, while there were 50 written in 2022. Last month, 46 were written.
Of the 50 ordinance violations, 38 were for nuisance greenery. There were three for tall grass, garbage or junk; four for inoperable vehicles, two for garbage tote violations, one for shrubs/tree blocking a sidewalk and two for animals running at large.
Fire Department
Rupkey has released his monthly report for June 2022.
The department handled 13 medical calls during the month, down six from a month ago and 12 lower than a year ago.
There were three calls due to fire alarms. Last month, there were five and there was one in June 2021.
There were no calls for a smoke scare/alarm. In May there was one and no calls last year.
There were three calls for electrical wires and two last month.
There was one call for spills or leaks and none last month. There were two in June 2021.
The department answered one call for lift assist and none for mutual aid. There were no calls for vehicle crashes during the month, for the second month in a row.
There was one structure fire call in June, only the second of the year.
There was one call for an appliance fire. The only other one this year was in March.
There were no vehicle or brush fires reported.
Weather spotters have not yet been called out this year.
Building Permits
Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $5,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Chad and Sara Cassel, new home construction at 4 Jefferson Crossing, $450,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 7 Connor Ct., $360,000.
- Steve Gibson, addition/remodel for garage at 904 Lincoln Dr., $35,000.
- Bryce and Christa Dubson, backyard deck at 408 Crestview Dr., $12,000.
- Bill Ellena, roof over existing patio at 700 E. Chestnut, $14,000.
- Shawn Stanley, above ground pool at 3 Woodland Ct., $15,000.