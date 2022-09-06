MONTICELLO – A two-time state champion highlights the four-person 2022 Monticello High School Athletic Hall of Fame class.
The quartet will officially be inducted on September 23 as part of Monticello’s Homecoming Festivities.
The most decorated distance runner in Monticello history, Steve Schroeder (Class of 2012), who won state titles in both cross country and track & field, joins the Hall of Fame in his first year eligible (Honorees need to be 10 years past graduation) and was chosen to address the student body on Friday morning of Homecoming Weekend.
Three-time starting quarterback Jim Hays (Class of 1973), 38-year veteran official Steve Mitze (Class of 1979), and 10-time letter winner Renee Davidson (Class of 1997) joins Schroeder in this year’s Hall of Fame class.
Schroeder made his mark both as a Sage and as a Midshipman at the Naval Academy.
As a high school senior, he won the 2011 IHSA state cross country title. On the track the following spring, he took home the state championship in the 3200 meters, was a part of the state champion 4x800-meter relay team and placed second in the 1600 meters at the state meet.
His efforts helped propel the Sages to third place in the State in both sports.
Those efforts also earned Steve News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year honors in both cross country and track & field and capped an illustrious Sage career that included fifth- and 19th-places finishes at the IHSA Cross Country meet in his junior and sophomore campaigns, respectively.
Schroeder competed in both cross country and track at the Naval Academy.
He earned Patriot League Cross Country Rookie of the Year as the top-finishing freshman at the league meet (18th overall).
In his four years, he helped Navy to a combined 10 Patriot League team titles in cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field. He earned 10 stars against Army West Point and beat Army 11 times.
He claimed the 2014 Patriot League Cross Country individual title, took first place in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Patriot League track meet, and set Naval Academy records in both the mile (4:00.77) on the track, and the 8K (23:56.2) in cross country.
Hays was one of Monticello’s top all-around athletes, earning 10 varsity letters and the tri-Boys Senior Athlete of the Year in 1973.
He was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Sages football team which posted a 7-2 record his senior season, two years prior to the IHSA implementing the playoffs. As a point guard, he was one of four starters that averaged in double figures while tallying 89 assists for a Sages basketball team that went 20-5. On the baseball diamond, he was a four-year starter, leading the club in batting average for three of those years.
In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Jim graduated No. 1 in his class and won the Rotary Shield Award. Jim helped found an Eastern Illinois baseball team in Monticello and was twice named to the EI League All-Star team.
He was a teacher and coach at Danville Schlarman, Bement, Unity and Monticello High Schools, including a 17-year stint as Technology Coordinator at Monticello. He was the head football coach at Bement High School from 1978-82, guiding the Bulldogs to the 1978 Little Okaw title, earning him Illinois Football Coaches Association District Coach of the Year honors. He also coached an 8th grade team that made it to the Elite Eight in the state playoffs.
Mitze earned six varsity letters at Monticello High School – three in golf, two in football, and one in basketball. On the links, he earned All-Okaw Valley Conference honors as a senior after leading the Sages in nine-hole scoring average. One of the few left-handed starting quarterbacks in school history, he helped guide the Sages to a 6-3 record and was named All-Okaw as a senior.
Steve graduated from Eastern Illinois University, playing two years on the Panthers golf team, then, in addition to his professional success in banking, he turned his attention to officiating.
His 38 years as a high school basketball official was highlighted by three state tournaments (2010, 2011 and 2013), including the 2011 Class 1A state championship game. In that span, he officiated 30 regionals, 16 sectionals and six super sectionals. He served as an IHSA certified clinician since the program’s inception in 1997. He received the ultimate honor for an official in 2021 with his induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Steve is a former past president and treasurer of the Illini Basketball Officials Association. He also officiated men’s college basketball from 1991-2008 and high school football from 1996-2016, including the IHSA Class 7A title game in 2006. He has been an NCAA Division III football official since 2007, having worked several playoff games, including the 2021 D3 semifinals at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Davidson earned 10 varsity letters at Monticello High School, four in track & field, three in basketball and three in volleyball. Renee was a two-time Second Team News-Gazette All-Area performer in basketball. As a senior, she led the Sages team in scoring (14.9 ppg) on a team that went 22-5. On the track, Renee ran on three school-record relay teams in 1996 – the 4x100 meters (50.7), the 4x400 meters (4:05.6) and 800-meter medley (1:53.8). In 1996, she was also a member of four state qualifying relays teams – the 800 medley, the 4x100 meters, the 4x200 meters, and the 4x400 meters.
Davidson graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology, playing basketball one season for the Titans. She earned a Master’s in Social Work from Saint Louis University.