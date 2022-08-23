MONTICELLO – Two Piatt County schools have received the highest rating possible from the Illinois State Board of Education for their preschool programs.
Washington School Principal Emily Weidner says the Small Wonders Program received the Gold Circle of Quality rating in ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s quality recognition and improvement system for early learning and development programs from the ISBE.
In Bement, the preschool also received the designation, said Superintendent Mary Vogt.
ExceleRate unifies all of the state’s early learning programs under a set of standards across multiple settings to provide families with important information about quality early-learning programs in their community.
ExceleRate Illinois is anchored by a set of standards that focus on early learning and development and places a high priority on instructional excellence, family services, staff qualifications, professional development, and program administration. Central to its design is the recognition of multiple forms of evidence to meet the universal standards.
Evidence is obtained through the monitoring visits conducted through National Louis University’s contract with the Illinois State Board of Education. During these monitoring visits, assessors collect evidence using the Early Childhood Environmental Rating Scale-Third Edition (ECERS-3) and the ISBE Compliance Checklist.
Each program site is awarded an ExceleRate Circle of Quality based on its Compliance and ECERS-3 scores.
At Washington, teachers Amanda Helms and Chrissi Guarnieri lead the program, Weidner said.
“I feel like every time I look around, they have received another accolade or award,” Weidner said. “They have done an excellent job and we are very proud of the Small Wonders program. It’s based partly on the the curriculum, their instruction and what they do in the classroom. It’s also because of the facilities and what we provide.”
Certificates to recognize the programs will be sent to the districts