MONTICELLO – When you go into the military, you are often asked two questions, says Steve Schroeder, a Lieutenant in the Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in Hawaii.
“They ask you your name and where you are from,” he said Friday morning, while addressing the Monticello High School student body prior to his formal introduction into the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I moved to Monticello just prior to starting seventh grade and I left for the Navy two weeks after high school graduation,” he said. “I was only here for six years, but those six years gave me everything. I was here in this place, in those same hallways that you guys walk through. That was me too. Now I get to come here and talk to you and that is really cool. That is amazing and that is how much Monticello had an impact on me.”
A Class of 2012 graduate, Schroeder is the most decorated runner in Monticello history, who won state titles in both cross country and track and field. As a high school senior, he won the 2011 IHSA state cross country title. On the track the following spring, he took home the state championship in the 3200 meters, was a part of the state champion 4 X 800-meter relay team and placed second in the 1600-meters at the state meet. His efforts helped propel the Sages to third place in the state in both sports.
“Everywhere I go and with everyone I meet, I talk about Monticello and I hope you guys feel the same,” he said. “I am sure there are a lot of different thoughts going through your head as you experience this. But you only get to go through high school once.”
High school is a chance to learn about what is important and what brings value and purpose to your life, he said.
Schroeder challenged the high schoolers to figure out what they are capable of and to do their best to achieve that.
“I have two words as far as unsolicited advice for you,” he said. “’Seek success.’ That’s it.”
He explained.
“What does it mean to seek?” he asked. “When you seek something, you are actively pursuing it. You are looking for it. You have a purpose and a need to go and find it. The opportunities come when you have purpose.”
He said that he understands that the term ‘success’ gets tossed around a lot for high school students.
“I know a lot of the advice I was given at your age was to go off, be successful, change the world and make a difference by doing something great,” he said. “Success means you found a purpose in what you are doing and what you love to do.”
Schroeder says that he feels coming from Monticello gave him several advantages, but there are always going to be others who are different.
“At the Naval Academy, I was surrounded by other people from around the world,” he said. “Kids that ran faster, kids who knew more than me, kids who grew up with a lot more than me, but you are the only person that you owe anything to.”
Now, Schroeder flies a Sikorsky UH060 Black Hawk and his wife, Julia, is a doctor in the Army.
“Monticello is great because you get to do a little bit of everything here,” he said. “Here, I was known as ‘Steve the runner,’ but it wasn’t about running and it wasn’t about being the best. Running was an opportunity for me to push my limits and to figure out what I was capable of.”
Three-time starting quarterback Jim Hays (Class of 1973), 38-year veteran official Steve Mitze (Class of 1979), and 10-time letter winner Renee Davidson (Class of 1997) joined Schroeder in this year’s Hall of Fame class.
Rick Stephens (Class of 1966) and Amy Walker (Class of 1980) were named to the 2022 Monticello Hall of Fame as well.