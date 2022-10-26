MONTICELLO – The Monticello Christian Church will serve as a reunification site for Piatt County schools, in the event of a tragedy in one of the schools.
Reunification is the process of reuniting students with their parents or guardians in the event of an evacuation from a school building.
The Monticello School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding last Wednesday, a promise to assist other districts in the county in case of a tragedy such as a weather event or a violent act.
“The Monticello Christian Church was chosen because of its location and the way the property is laid out makes it advantageous for any school to use that as a reunification site,” said Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp.
That would be the site for all school districts in Piatt County, including Bement, and Cerro Gordo.
If there was an incident at Bement or Cerro Gordo, the Monticello School District would assist in the transportation of students if necessary, Clapp said.
“If that were to ever happen, this Memorandum of Understanding states that we would help the other districts in case of crisis and we would also lend some of our staff to assist with the reunification process.”
Bement and Cerro Gordo are also expected to sign the agreement.
“It’s a very positive thing,” Clapp said. “This collaboration, I feel, is something that Covid helped us coordinate and collaborate for and this is another example of collaborating with other school districts and this can be a positive. Hopefully, we never have to use this. It would only be for a crisis situation, but it is good to have these in place.”
The board unanimously approved the agreement.
“In a time of crisis, we are going to help each other out anyway, but this document helps lay out the plan,” said Monticello School Board President Kevin Frye.
The DeLand-Weldon and Blue Ridge school districts have a similar agreement to work with each other, Clapp said.
Facilities update
Clapp told the board he recently met with BLDD Architects, based in Decatur, about potential upgrades to the outdoor athletic facilities. The school board discussed a variety of projects last month, including relocating the baseball and softball dugouts in an effort to provide better sightlines for fans.
“I started to have some discussions in an effort to narrow our focus from what we discussed last month,” Clapp said. “They are starting to draw up some preliminary plans on what that would look like, but those drawings aren’t ready yet.”
Clapp said he has visited a couple of other sights in the area to get an idea on the dugout replacement. He is also working on getting a better estimate on what it would cost to place turf on the softball, baseball and football fields.
“I don’t have any specific information right now, but that information should come in during the next few weeks,” he added.
Last month, Clapp estimated the replacement of the dugouts should be around $50,000 and to add turf, it would cost between $2.9 million and $4.5 million.
If the board were to make a decision by Jan. 1, those upgrades should be completed before the start of the next athletic seasons.