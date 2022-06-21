MONTICELLO – The city council is once again, discussing switching to a single hauler garbage system.
“This is my favorite topic of all time,” said Mayor Larry Stoner, sarcastically at the June 13 city council meeting.
“Currently, we have one residential waste hauler licensed in the City of Monticello, that being GFL,” said city administrator Terry Summers. “There has been some turnover.”
The current license structure was adopted in 2015 which allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses available.
“I think the most we have ever had was three. We were down to two for a while, but now we are down to one,” he said.
In 2018, the council discussed the possibility of abandoning the licensure program and transitioning into a single hauler system with a competitive request for proposal bid for the residential waste hauling.
After several months of discussions including one public meeting dedicated to the discussion, the council voted down the plan by a 5-2 vote and stuck with the open market concept.
“With the changes that have occurred dating back to 2019 and a lot of changes of late, Mayor Stoner and I have been talking with the waste haulers that have operated in the city,” Summers said. “But now we are down to one hauler.”
Summers said that the vote failed in 2018 in his opinion, because some residents did not want the city dictating who their waste hauler was going to be. He added that there was some support for Charles Young, a hauler out of Cisco who is no longer in the business.
Summers said there were a number of key issues to consider, before making a decision.
“The first one is that one hauler would reduce the number of trucks on our roads,” he said. “If you pay attention to our streets, some of them are showing a lot of wear and tear towards the edge of the pavement. These trucks are playing absolute havoc on our roads.”
Summers said the 2018 plan included a stipulation for “one day proposal.” All of the totes are put out on one day. The hauler comes in on one certain day and everything is done.
“The biggest underlying issue was trying to get the best possible prices for the Monticello residents,” he added.
Summers said that city staff also has to spend time answering questions about haulers, even though the city really has nothing to do with the companies who are licensed. Summers said he would like a deal where the billing is handled by the hauler.
“The front office is bombarded with phone calls about the current waste hauler and it would be, in my opinion, ill-advised for us to do the water bill, the sewer bill and a waste hauler bill.”
Summers said that a waste hauler recently reached out to him – one that has never been licensed in Monticello - who put a bid in 2018 and would be interested in putting in a bid for the entire city, but has no interest in applying for a license under the current format.
Stoner expressed frustration with communication issues with the haulers, including the fact that the city was never informed that mergers were taking place with some of the licensees. Advanced Disposal out of Decatur, was bought out by Waste Management who then sold their contracts to GFL, which was formerly Area Disposal.
“We need to make the hauler responsible for communicating with the customers,” he said. “Keep the city out of it. If (the customers) want to talk to Terry or I about problems, that’s fine. But they shouldn’t be calling City Hall.”
City officials also expressed concern with having only one licensed hauler operating in the city under a free market system. Under a single hauler format, the city would sign a five-year contract with the hauler and any increases would be specified in the original contract.
“It would be written into the contract what a 35-gallon tote, a 65-gallon tote or a 95-gallon tote would cost in year one, two, three, four and five,” Summers said. “I think we should have some concern because we have a hauler right now that can charge whatever they want or do whatever they want, within the parameters of the license.”
Summers said he doesn’t know how many bidders would compete for the license if the council changes to a single licensee program.
“I could foresee two, maybe three,” he said.
“It would be nice to know how many companies would be interested in putting in a bid,” said Ward 4 Alderman Michael Koon, who had doubts about a one-hauler program.
“People want choice,” he said. “If something goes wrong with one, which invariably in the service industry, there is always something that happens, and people might be upset and the obvious thing to do is to go to the other one, but I can’t. If this is my only choice, I can’t go to the other one. …. This situation is not good where we have only one hauler and they could charge whatever they wanted.
“If we go with one, we have to have specific consequences so the resident doesn’t feel helpless if there is a problem,” Koon said.
Summers asked the council to review the bid proposal packet that was sent to potential bidders in 2018.
“We would have to make some tweaks and adjustments to it,” he said. “Some things have changed since 2018.”
Among those changes, is the price of fuel, added Ward 2 Alderman Wendall Brock.
“That is going to be a huge thing with any contract, because when they are running those things down the road, and if they have to say send four trucks from Bloomington or Clinton or wherever they are based, that is going to be a problem,” he said. “Also, if you only have one operator, what incentive do they have to answer your complaint at all? If you call and say I have this and this and this going on and their reply is ‘We will do the best we can?’ who else are you going to call? They can just say they are shortstaffed because of sickness or Covid or whatever. Then the phone starts ringing here and asking what idiot got this down to one contractor?”
Brock said the decision to not go to a single hauler contract in 2018 was based on public pressure, many of whom rallied around Young. Brock said that Young was unable to afford more trucks and labor costs to compete with the bigger companies.
“This is something we need to study and do something before the end of the year,” Stoner said. “Otherwise, we are going to find ourselves behind the 8-ball.”