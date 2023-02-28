MONTICELLO – The creation of Oberheim Park and improved infrastructure are among the top priorities named by City of Monticello officials at a strategic planning meeting last month.
City officials have been working with the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies to identify and then work toward completion of projects and programs that would be an asset to Monticello residents. About 20 city officials, including members of the city council and department heads attended the meeting which was hosted by Melissa Henriksen, the assistant director team leader of strategic management, policy and community development at NIU and research specialist Aaron Lewis.
“A strategic plan is all about the future,” Henriksen said. “You can’t change the past. You are living in the present and making decisions now. But it is important to have this group come together and talk about the future of Monticello. What is it going to look like? Do we want to help create the future or do we just want to come to it? What are we going to add in the next year, three years or five years?”
Henrikson said every community has strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
Last year, NIU officials gathered information from Monticello residents and business owners on those factors through a series of practices, including online surveys and focus groups.
According to Henriksen, 457 people responded to an online community survey, which was made available on the city website over the summer.
Residents love schools
The things that Monticello residents loved best about the community were the schools (mentioned on 19.9% of the responses), the small town quality of life (13.7%), the sense of community/people (13.2%), and businesses and restaurants in the downtown area (11.9%).
In a category for what needs improvement, recreation and parks (16.9%), more or better restaurants (11.5%), improvement to streets and roads (10%), and work on sidewalks and curbs (7%).
Respondents were also asked how important is it for the city to plan for topics such as getting places on foot (55.2%), waste reduction and recycling (53.6%), storm water management (48.4%) and water conservation (43.5%).
Business owners were asked a different set of questions. The responses indicated that most small businesses were doing well with 6% responding they were in jeopardy and only 10% reported they had plans for expansion in the coming year.
Labor shortages and workforce housing were mentioned as issues.
Monticello of the future
City officials were asked if they were to leave for 10 or 15 years, what would they like to see in Monticello upon their return.
“I think it is important that we develop parks and recreation facilities,” said Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner. “I also think we need to work on finishing Freedom Park to honor our veterans. We have great recreational programs. We don’t necessarily have great recreational facilities.”
Stoner added that Allerton Park is a real asset to the community, but more could be done in town.
“There are performance venues out there and if you have been out there to any of them, you know how great they are,” he said. “But I also wish that we had some better venues for performances in town.”
Ward 4 Alderman Mike Koon hopes to see the downtown grow.
“I would like to see an expansion of downtown where all of the spaces are filled and we have a large variety of shops and restaurants and places that become a hub,” he said. “I also think the next generation would like they can live downtown or close to downtown.”
New buildings for the police and fire stations were also suggested by Ward 1 Alderwoman Mary Vogt.
“I think we need a nice municipal building,” she said. “We also do a great job of preserving our history and we have a lot of grand, old homes and I think we need to continue to do that.”
Ward 2 Alderman Ryan Woodham said he sees plenty of opportunities for recreational activities during the spring, summer and fall.
“But I would like to see more wintertime activities, especially for the adults,” he said. “We need to create more opportunities for maybe racquetball, basketball and some other indoor recreational space opportunities.”
Recreation Director Carlos McClellan agreed.
“As a city, we don’t own any sports facilities,” he said. For T-ball, we have 300 kids that play alongside an old trash dump. There is no parking there. It is very embarrassing. We have been talking about building a sports complex since 1998. The need is definitely there. There are a lot of travel teams and the amount of money that leaves this town every weekend is significant.”
Tourist destination
Capitol Improvement Project Manager Jim Grabarczyk brought up what he described as an “earth-shattering” idea.
“Everybody knows that we have a great resource, a natural resource, the (Sangamon) River, and it’s much like Turkey Run (State Park in Marshall, Indiana). It’s near a small town in Indiana, but all year long, they have people visiting there. We have a river where we could develop a stretch. We have Lodge Park and that could be used. We could do things on the north end and south end.”
The group was broken up into four focus groups and each was asked a set of questions relating to the strategic plan for the city and goals the city should work on in the coming years. All four groups mentioned the building of Oberheim Park as a primary goal.
As mentioned, the city has considered building a recreational complex. In June 2021 Amber Oberheim approached the city council announcing that a new foundation, in honor of our husband, would be willing to assist in the project. Chris Oberheim, a Champaign police officer, was killed in the line of duty in May of 2021. The Oberheims reside in Monticello and Chris enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball. The city purchased a 30-acre piece of property on the west edge of town near the Allerton Park Library in 2019. The city acquired an additional five acres next to the library.
Plans on how to raise money to build the park have not yet been finalized. Preliminary plans call for several ball fields, walking paths and a concessions stand. Officials had hoped for it to be completed by spring 2025, however, they also hoped that ground would be broken in spring 2023. The city has pledged $500,000 to help build the park, but millions more are expected to be raised.
“We need to figure out a revenue stream,” Stoner said.
The groups also mentioned improved infrastructure and enhancing the downtown area as projects to work on in the coming years.