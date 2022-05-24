MONTICELLO – Finances continue to be strong for the Monticello School District, said Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
“We have really good news to report,” Zimmerman told the school board on Wednesday. “As I have discussed at every meeting for 15 years, a lot of our financial plight depends on CPPRT (Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax) proceeds. This year, we are seeing $19.8 million in CPPRT. We budgeted $10 million and so that is almost double what we budgeted. Historically, over the last 10 years, we have received about $7 million per year. So, it’s been a great year on the revenue side with the CPPRT.”
Last year, the district received $10.1 million in CPPRT funds. Personal property replacement taxes (PPRT) are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away.
Corporations, partnerships, trusts, S corporations and public utilities pay these taxes.
“The thing about CPPRT is that it is not very predictable,” Zimmerman said. “The Illinois Department of Revenue and the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget did not anticipate that we would be receiving twice as much CPPRT this year as last year.”
Zimmerman said there were several reasons for the hike in CPPRT funds. One, there was a change in the way corporations are taxed and several tax loopholes that were closed.
“But I think the biggest thing was that we all expected the state’s economy to go into the tank with Covid,” he said. “You look around and some small businesses and restaurants are not able to hire people and that was true. But the bigger corporations in Illinois that pay a lot of the taxes, have done well in the last couple of years.”
Zimmerman, who is retiring at the end of June after 15 years, said the district should start the new fiscal year on July 1 with $30.5 million in fund balances.
“That’s a really big number and great news,” he said. “My very first year, we started with $4.5 million in fund balances. It had nothing to do with me, but I will be happy that you will be able to start the year with that.”
Personnel
There is one teaching vacancy open for next year, Zimmerman reported. A fifth-grade position at White Heath will be filled. Also, there are two nurse positions, four teacher’s aide positions and several supervisor and cook positions still available for next school year.
There will be 12 new teachers in the district next year, two of which are current teacher aides.
“That is about normal,” he said.
All positions should be filled by June, he said.
The board approved wage modifications for classified employees at 4.5%, current nurses at $0.50/hr, extra mowing at $13.50/hr and sub pay increases to $16.00 for custodians, $13.00 for cooks, supervisors, crossing guards, and secretaries, and $125/day for retired teacher subs.
The board also set salaries for administrators for next year. They include: MMS Principal Mark Hughes-$96,872, MMS Asst. Principal/Transportation Director Beth Poynton-$77,330, Washington Principal Emily Weidner-$109,928, MHS Asst Principal Dan Sheehan-$100,283 and Learning Technology Coordinator Wendy Stokowski - $82,954.
Food service
Aramark, the district’s food service vendor, has requested an 8% increase for next year, Zimmerman reported.
“Because of supply chain issues, the cost of food and those types of things, Aramark has requested an 8% increase over our costs for this year,” he said. “That is outside of the parameters of the contract that we currently have.”
Zimmerman said he has had discussions with Aramark and if the increase is rejected, Aramark would most likely end the contract and the district would have to search for a new vendor.
“We would probably end up paying more than the 8% increase,” he said.
Zimmerman said there is a $33,000 Supply Chain Assistance Grant which he has applied for.
“That would actually offset a good percentage of the increase that Aramark is asking for,” he said. “It would turn out to be about a 2% increase in costs over last year.”
The last two years, because of federal aid related to Covid-19, the district has been able to offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to the students.
“At this time, that is not happening for next year, although there is a pretty big push from school districts and superintendents across the country to have the federal legislators extend that for another year. I don’t know if they will or not.”
The board approved signing the one-year extension with Aramark at an 8% increase.